Forvis Mazars Names Tony Spratte Managing Partner In St. Louis And Decatur

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST. LOUIS, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forvis Mazars, one of the largest public accounting and consulting firms in the United States, today announced Tony Spratte as the next managing partner of the firm's St. Louis and Decatur, Illinois, practice unit, effective June 1, 2025.

Spratte has been with the firm for more than 30 years. In that time, he built a strong reputation for providing an Unmatched Client Experience ® as a highly versatile team player. He is an audit partner within the Consumer & Logistics Practice and in recent years has led the manufacturing and distribution team and employee benefit plan audit practices in the St. Louis market. Spratte has previously led recruiting efforts for the St. Louis office and been involved in numerous chartable efforts, giving back to the local community through the Forvis Mazars Foundation and serving on nonprofit boards.

“Tony is a very successful partner not only in terms of driving growth but also when it comes to developing team members,” says Northwest Regional Managing Partner Jeff Ronsse.“Simply put, he is a builder. With Tony's leadership and deep understanding of the market, we will continue building on our strong momentum in St. Louis and Decatur in the years ahead.”

“I am honored to be named as the next managing partner for the St. Louis-Decatur practice,” Spratte says.“We have an excellent team, and I look forward to helping the team build upon our recent momentum to grow the practice to its full potential and continue to be an employer of choice in our markets.”

Spratte succeeds John Mather, who retired May 31 after leading the practice unit since 2021.

About Forvis Mazars

Forvis Mazars, LLP is an independent member of Forvis Mazars Global, a leading global professional services network. Ranked among the largest public accounting firms in the United States, the firm's 7,000 dedicated team members provide an Unmatched Client Experience ® through the delivery of assurance, tax, and consulting services for clients in all 50 states and internationally through the global network. Visit forvismazars.us to learn more.

Contact: Mike Brothers, PR Manager

...