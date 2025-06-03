Homes And Buildings Industry Outlook 2025 Featuring Top Performers And Emerging Innovators - Carrier, Planon, Signify, ABB, Aprecomm, Procore, And Prominance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In 2024, the homes and buildings industry saw a 6.9% growth, thriving amid uncertainties. Projections for 2025 range from 4.3% to 8.6%, fueled by AI, IoT, and smart solutions. Despite challenges like rising O&M costs and labor shortages, innovations in AI and automation are reshaping the industry.

Dublin, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Homes and Buildings Industry Outlook, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The homes and buildings industry maintained its growth momentum in 2024, recording a 6.9% expansion despite ongoing economic and geopolitical uncertainties. In 2025, the industry is projected to grow within a range of 4.3% to 8.6%, driven by increasing demand for property technology solutions, smart home solutions, sustainable climate control systems, and data-driven building optimization strategies. The adoption of AI, IoT, and automation continues to accelerate, reshaping intelligent building solutions and construction management.

Despite strong growth, the industry faces persistent challenges, including rising building O&M costs, AI integration complexities, construction project delays, labour shortages, and market volatility. Additionally, geopolitical uncertainties - including the Trump administration's anti-climate stance - pose potential roadblocks to clean energy progress and sustainability initiatives in North America.

The 2025 Homes and Buildings Outlook delivers a comprehensive analysis of key industry predictions and opportunities, covering lighting, critical building equipment, facility management, smart building management, smart homes, and construction management. The report provides regional insights for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World, with a focus on service innovations, AI evolution, growth in data center segment, and the evolving construction technology landscape.

A major industry shift is the emergence of AI agents in SaaS-based construction management and building operations, which is poised to redefine efficiency and automation. Furthermore, the smart home industry is transitioning from a hardware-driven model to a subscription-based ecosystem, enhancing user personalization. Other notable developments include AI-driven predictive energy management, unified building intelligence platforms, connected HVAC solutions, and the growing role of robotics and automation in sustainable construction.

Growth Opportunity Universe



AI-driven Energy Management, Operations and Maintenance

AI Agents-driven Service Innovations Data-driven Construction Management Solutions

Top 10 Predictions in the Homes and Buildings Industry



Prediction 1: AI Agents to Redefine SaaS-based Construction Management and Building Operations

Prediction 2: Home Appliance Giants to Lead the Charge in Delivering AI-driven Personalized Smart Home Experience

Prediction 3: AI to Enable Intuitive Prediction and Automation in Home Energy Management

Prediction 4: Unified Building Intelligence Platform to Integrate Business Productivity with Facility Operations

Prediction 5: Connected HVAC and Turnkey Aftermarket Service Models Gain Momentum for Decarbonization

Prediction 6: Data Center to Fuel IoT-enabled HVAC and Energy Efficiency Opportunities

Prediction 7: The Smart Homes Industry is Shifting from a Hardware-centric to a Subscription-driven Ecosystem

Prediction 8: Construction Workforce Management Tools to Tackle Global Labor Shortages in the Construction Industry

Prediction 9: Immersive XR Solutions to Enhance Collaboration and Efficiency in Construction Management Prediction 10: Construction Robotics and Automation to Accelerate Sustainable and Safe Construction Practices

Key Topics Covered:

Analysis Scope and Highlights



Analysis Highlights

Research Scope

Industry Challenges

The 2024 Global Homes and Buildings Industry: Forecast vs. Actual

Global Homes and Buildings Industry Revenue Top Predictions for 2025

Strategic Imperatives



Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Homes and Buildings Industry

Growth Environment



Segmentation

Segments Definition Growth Metrics

Revenue Trends, 2025



Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast by Segment Revenue Forecast by Region

Homes and Buildings Industry Predictions, 2025

Impact Assessment Matrix: Predictions 2025

Homes and Buildings Industry Segment Outlook, 2025



Lighting

Critical Building Equipment

Smart Building Management

Smart Homes

Facility Management Construction Management

Companies to Action, 2025



Top Performers and Emerging Innovators

Carrier

Planon

Signify

ABB Robotics & Discrete Automation

Aprecomm

Procore Prominance

Regional Outlook, 2025



North America

Europe

APAC Rest of World

Conclusions

Conclusion and Future Outlook

Appending & Next Steps



Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities Next Steps

