Capacity Eurasia 2025 To Unite Digital Infrastructure Leaders In Istanbul This July

Capacity Eurasia 2025 returns to Istanbul on July 1–2, uniting 500+ leaders to shape the future of digital infrastructure across Eurasia.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Capacity Eurasia 2025: Building a digital future for Eurasia

Capacity Media, a techoraco® brand, is proud to announce that Capacity Eurasia 2025 will take place on July 1–2, 2025, at the InterContinental Istanbul, Turkey. This premier event is set to unite over 500 decision-makers from across Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Turkey, the Caucasus, and beyond, fostering collaboration and innovation in the digital infrastructure sector.

Capacity Eurasia 2025 serves as a vital platform for industry leaders to explore strategic partnerships, discuss emerging trends, and showcase ground-breaking projects that are shaping the digital landscape of the Eurasian region. With its strategic location bridging Europe and Asia, Istanbul provides the ideal backdrop for discussions on subsea and terrestrial fiber developments, data center investments, and the advancement of the Digital Silk Road initiatives.

The event's agenda is meticulously curated to address the most pressing challenges and opportunities in the industry. Attendees can look forward to sessions on topics such as alternative network routes, the rise of emerging digital hubs, and the integration of AI in telecom. Additionally, structured networking opportunities, including themed round tables and informal gatherings, will facilitate meaningful connections among participants.

In 2024, Capacity Eurasia attracted over 250 decision-makers, 100+ companies, and representatives from more than 30 countries. Building on this success, the 2025 edition aims to expand its reach and impact, further solidifying its position as the go-to event for digital infrastructure professionals in the region.

Registration for Capacity Eurasia 2025 is now open. To secure your pass and join the conversation shaping the future of Eurasian connectivity, visit href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">capacityeurasia/registration

