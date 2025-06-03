Lilac Launches First European Lithium Pilot With Neptune Energy

Lilac to produce battery-grade lithium carbonate from brine at Neptune's site in Steinitz, Saxony-Anhalt, Germany

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Lilac, a leading provider of direct lithium extraction (DLE) technology, today announced the launch of a new field pilot with Neptune Energy, marking the company's first lithium pilot plant in Europe. The plant is located at Neptune's operations site in Steinitz, Saxony-Anhalt, Germany, and will produce battery-grade lithium carbonate from brine associated with gas production.

The integrated pilot processes brine from the subsurface reservoir through a complete flowsheet encompassing filtering and pretreatment, lithium extraction using Lilac's proprietary ion exchange technology, concentration, and conversion into battery-grade lithium carbonate. Lilac's containerized pilot system was fabricated at the company's Oakland, California headquarters and shipped to site.

The field pilot is capable of testing both hydrochloric and sulfuric acid flowsheets to optimize the process design for scale-up. Operations, including brine processing, began in May, with testing scheduled to run through the end of July.

The brine is sourced from Neptune's existing natural gas wells in the Altmark, a region with a long history of energy and raw materials production. This dual use of the wells for gas and lithium production illustrates how existing fields can be used to support new energy technologies. Lilac's DLE technology requires no evaporation ponds and minimal land and water usage.

“We're excited to work alongside Neptune to demonstrate that lithium can be cost-effectively produced in the Altmark while adhering to the highest environmental standards,” said Raef Sully, chief executive officer of Lilac. "Lilac's technology is a strong fit for the Altmark brine and can enable this resource to become a significant source of German lithium production in the future.”

With abundant subsurface brine resources, Germany has the opportunity to build a domestic lithium supply chain, reducing reliance on foreign producers and bolstering energy security. This pilot is the first collaboration between Lilac and Neptune Energy and is Lilac's first field deployment in Europe.

Lilac exists to solve one problem: lithium supply. By engineering scalable lithium extraction technology, Lilac helps producers deliver lithium faster, cheaper, and cleaner. Our ion exchange technology is rooted in scientific precision and commercial know-how, unlocking lithium supply for global electrification.

