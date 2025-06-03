Mullen Announces FIVE RS Launch And Vehicle Sales In Germany In December 2025

The FIVE RS is equipped with 800-volt architecture, all-wheel drive, two-speed gearbox, and over 1,100 horsepower

BREA, Calif., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Mullen Automotive, Inc . (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the“Company”), an electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, today announces the relaunch of the ultra-high-performance Mullen FIVE RS EV Crossover with vehicle sales planned for Germany in December 2025.

After successful completion of 800V battery performance testing at the TUV SUD facility in Munich, Germany, the Company is now transitioning to on-road vehicle testing, a step closer to final validation and homologation. The Company expects to release the FIVE RS for sale in Germany in December 2025, and plans to launch the FIVE RS in other EU countries, the UAE and South Africa in 2026. The Company also intends to launch the Mullen FIVE RS in the U.S. once it has achieved a proven track record of sales and success throughout key European markets.

Mullen is partnering with Faissner Petermeier Fahrzeugtechnik AG (“FPF”), which has decades of experience in the development and production of serial components and sophisticated vehicles for global brands such as Piech Automotive, Gumpert Automotive and is in partnership with BMW of all the above. FPF is certified according to the IATF standard and fulfills all the special requirements of the Federal Motor Transport Authority in Germany.

“Working with a world-renowned engineering and production partner like FPF will allow Mullen to deliver the FIVE RS at the highest quality,” said Calin Popa, president of Mullen Automotive.“Their experience with the world's highest-ranked brands will ensure that the Mullen FIVE RS will be delivered at the standard we expect.”

“We are proud to work with Mullen and to be their European manufacturing partner for the Mullen FIVE RS,” said Martin Petermeier and Manfred Faissner.“From inception to present day, the Mullen team has delivered a top-of-the-line EV that is capable of competing with the best of the best in the high-performance vehicle segment.”

The Mullen FIVE RS is an ultra-high-performance EV featuring a top speed of 200 mph and acceleration from 0-60 mph in under 2 seconds. The vehicle is equipped with 800-volt architecture, all-wheel drive, a two-speed gearbox, and over 1,100 horsepower.

“We are excited to bring the FIVE RS to market, with our partner FPF, starting with Germany later this year,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive.“It has always been a focus and passion of mine to bring an ultra-high-performance EV to market.”

About Faissner Petermeier Fahrzeugtechnik AG (“FPF”)

Faissner Petermeier Fahrzeugtechnik AG, headquartered in Garching, near Munich, Germany, is a renowned development service provider in 2- and 4-wheel (automotive) development. With a rich heritage in both motorcycle and automobile development, the company is at the forefront of innovative vehicle solution development. From components to complete vehicles, it offers extensive experience and expertise across diverse vehicle concepts. The company collaborates closely with established OEMs, Tier 1 and Tier 2 suppliers and startups in the mobility sector, contributing to the optimization and innovation of their products. With a dedicated team of over 100 employees, boasting over 25 years of successful collaboration, and a production facility spanning nearly 7000 m2, the company is well-positioned to support clients from concept to production readiness.

As a reliable development and assembling partner, FPF offers forward-thinking solutions in the automotive industry and micro-mobility and is committed to remaining a leader in the development of cutting-edge vehicle technologies.

To learn more about the company, visit .

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of commercial electric vehicles (“EVs”) with two United States-based vehicle plants located in Tunica, Mississippi, (120,000 square feet) and Mishawaka, Indiana (650,000 square feet). In August 2023, Mullen began commercial vehicle production in Tunica. As of January 2024, both the Mullen ONE, a Class 1 EV cargo van, and Mullen THREE, a Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, are California Air Resource Board (“CARB”) and EPA certified and available for sale in the U.S. The Company's commercial dealer network consists of seven dealers, which includes Papé Kenworth, Pritchard EV, National Auto Fleet Group, Ziegler Truck Group, Range Truck Group, Eco Auto, and Randy Marion Auto Group, providing sales and service coverage in key West Coast, Midwest, Pacific Northwest, New England, and Mid-Atlantic markets.

In September 2022, Bollinger Motors, Inc. became a majority-owned EV truck company of Mullen. Bollinger has passed numerous milestones, including its B4, Class 4 electric truck production launch on Sept. 16, 2024, and the development of a world-class dealer and service network with over 50 locations across the United States.

To learn more about the Company, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

