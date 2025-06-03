Risk Strategies Acquires Schroeder Insurance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Adds Commercial Lines, Private Client expertise to Central Region

BOSTON, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies , a leading North American specialty insurance brokerage and risk management and consulting firm, today announced it has acquired Schroeder Insurance , a Missouri-based firm with a specialty focus in the commercial lines and private client sectors. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Led by brothers Paul and Ted Schroeder, who each have over 30 years of industry experience, Schroeder Insurance's business is closely split between commercial and private clients. The agency has specialty experience in a number of industries including hospitality, the public sector, and emergency response organizations, among others. The agency's expertise and high-touch approach to service have engendered strong loyalty, with the tenure of its top 10 clients averaging 10 years.

“Schroeder Insurance joining the Risk Strategies family is a real win,” said Steve Giannone, Central Region Leader, Risk Strategies.“Paul and Ted have built a strong presence and solid reputation within their market. They understand that specialty knowledge is the key to solving tough risk and liability problems.”

Schroeder Insurance traces its beginnings back to 1953 and founding partners A.C. Schroeder and Charles H. Schroeder. Its two offices in Union and Washington are located just west of St. Louis, Missouri. Schroeder Insurance has augmented its growth over the years through strategic acquisitions that have deepened its capabilities.

“We saw joining Risk Strategies as the best way to extend our expertise-based business model,” said Paul Schroeder, CIC, President, Schroeder Insurance.“Becoming part of Risk Strategies brings national scale and a breadth of resources that will benefit both our clients and our people now and into the future.”

In recent years, Risk Strategies has made key investments to build out its presence and capabilities in the Midwest, including Gabrielson Insurance & Financial Services and Comprehensive Benefits Inc., both in January 2025 in the greater Detroit area; the Ralph C. Wilson Agency in Michigan in February 2024; Illinois-based IZALE Financial Group in 2023; First Insurance Group in Ohio in 2023; and the insurance business of Johnson Financial Group, located in Wisconsin, in 2023. In Missouri alone, Risk Strategies has recently acquired Thomas McGee Group, Stephens & Associates, and Beattie & Associates, all based in St. Louis and Kansas City.

To learn more about Risk Strategies, please visit: .

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies , part of Accession Risk Management Group , is a North American specialty brokerage firm offering comprehensive risk management services, property and casualty insurance and reinsurance placement, employee benefits, private client services, consulting services, and financial & wealth solutions. The 9th largest U.S. privately held broker, we advise businesses and personal clients, have access to all major insurance markets, and 30+ specialty industry and product line practices and experts in 200+ offices - Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Grand Cayman, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, Montreal, Nashville, New York City, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Toronto, and Washington, DC. RiskStrategies.com

Media Contact

Alana Bannan

Senior Account Executive

(720) 400-8025

...