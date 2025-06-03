Academy Sports + Outdoors Continues To Expand Footprint In Q2 With Three New Locations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Just in time for summer, Academy Sports + Outdoors is thrilled to provide customers a destination for the whole family that makes pursuing their sports and outdoors passions easy and affordable," said Eric Friederich, Senior Vice President of Retail Operations at Academy Sports + Outdoors. "As we continue to expand our national footprint, Academy is excited to be the new go-to destination in these communities for customers looking for the top brands at a great value."

2025 Q2 New Store Opening Locations Fort Walton Beach, Florida Midlothian, Virginia Morgantown, West Virginia

As part of Academy's focus on local communities, the Company celebrated each new store by hosting donation shopping sprees with local non-profit organizations including Boys & Girls Clubs of The Emerald Coast and Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Richmond in Fort Walton Beach and Midlothian, respectively. Each location also celebrated its grand opening with exclusive deals and giveaways, a ribbon cutting ceremony, and fun for the entire family.

"Academy Sports + Outdoors' generous donations have already made a significant impact in our local community by not only providing essential equipment but also breaking down financial barriers that often prevent kids from participating in sports and outdoor activities," said Shervin Rassa, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast. "This support directly enhances our Triple Play program, which promotes daily physical activity and an overall healthy lifestyle. We are excited to continue our partnership by helping more young people stay active, build confidence, and enjoy sports and outdoor fun."

Continuing on its journey to becoming the best sports and outdoors retailer in the country, Academy opened a total of 14 new stores across six different states in 2023. The following year, in 2024, Academy's expansion efforts resulted in 16 new stores in 10 different states, including its first locations in Ohio. So far in 2025, Academy has opened 7 new stores in 6 states including its first stores in Pennsylvania and Maryland.

Every Academy store is a fun destination where families can find apparel, footwear, sports, hiking and camping equipment, hunting and fishing gear, outdoor cooking, and more from top national brands at an everyday value. Academy also offers free services such as grill and bike assembly, scope mounting, bore sighting, line winding/spooling, and propane exchange. Hunting and fishing licenses are also available to purchase in stores.

Additionally, Academy offers tremendous value and quality through its exclusive, private label brands such as Magellan Outdoors , Freely , R.O.W. , BCG , H2OX , Redfield , and Mosaic , which offer great choices for outdoor apparel and equipment for the entire family, women's and men's apparel, workout attire, fishing equipment, hunting optics and accessories, and outdoor furniture, respectively.

Customers can also shop a great assortment of athletic and casual shoes, sports and outdoors equipment, and clothing from top national brands such as Nike, adidas, L, Carhartt, YETI, Stanley, Marucci, Titleist, Shimano, Brooks, Blackstone, Owala and more, in-store, online , and through the Academy mobile app .

Customers are invited to sign-up for Academy's rewards program, myAcademy , which includes a 10% welcome offer, lower free shipping minimum ($25), insider access to personalized offers, deals and products, faster online and in-app checkout, and an annual birthday reward. See Terms for more details.

Combined, the three new stores are expected to bring nearly 200 total new jobs to their local communities. Individuals interested in careers at Academy can visit href="" rel="nofollow" academy to apply for open positions.

About Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to more than 300 stores across 21 states and counting. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, sports & recreation and footwear through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands. For more information, visit .

Forward Looking Statements

