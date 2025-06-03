Sanas And Arise Announce Partnership To Deliver Real-Time Accent Translation Solutions Through The Arise® Tech Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Arise becomes the first gig tech platform to deploy Sanas' Accent Translation Solution across the enterprise to power their expert-led customer experiences

PALO ALTO, Calif. and MIAMI, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sanas , inventor of the world's first Real-Time Speech Understanding platform, and Arise , the leading intelligent platform for on-demand customer experience and business services, announced today a strategic partnership naming Arise as their preferred gig-based CX platform. Through this partnership, Arise is integrating Sanas' real-time speech-to-speech technology into the Arise® Tech Platform, further reinforcing its leadership in the future of flexible, expert-driven work.

As pioneers of real-time speech understanding technology, Sanas has created and patented market-leading AI-powered products, including Real-Time Accent Translation and Noise Cancellation with omni-directional capabilities and speech enhancement, that break communication barriers so everyone can understand and be understood. Arise operates a two-sided marketplace platform with its digitally native Arise® Platform centered between leading brands and a vast network of work from home entrepreneurs globally.

This collaboration adds tremendous value as enterprises increasingly demand specialized, high-performance support. Since integrating Sanas' real-time speech-to-speech technology, Arise has seen a 125%+ increase in end customer NPS and 10% sales conversion lift driven by better agent-customer interaction due to the seamless introduction of fluent, empathetic, and trusted support across borders, time zones, and languages. By improving overall speech quality without compromising performance or authenticity, Arise is now providing a new level of access to licensed professionals and credentialed experts across retail, healthcare, financial services, education, and more.

“With AI accelerating automation, the future of customer experience lies in human judgment, emotional intelligence, and domain expertise. This partnership strengthens Arise's ability to deliver all three at scale, regardless of geography or accent,” said Mohit Thukral, CEO of Arise.

Mr. Thukral added,“The integration of the Sanas technology into our platform enables us to unlock previously untapped talent in our marketplace-certified educators, licensed clinicians, multilingual experts-who now have a direct path to delivering transformational outcomes for global brands.”

“The future of customer experience is not just scalable-it's specialized,” said Sharath Keshava, CEO and Co-Founder of Sanas.“Through the partnership with Arise, we're enabling a global marketplace where highly skilled professionals can contribute fully, and brands can tap into talent they'd never otherwise reach. This isn't just voice AI-it's global enablement brought forth by two companies founded on principles of creating change and market disruption.”

The Arise® Platform currently has over 100,000+ registered platform users globally and growing. This partnership represents a major milestone in Arise's accelerated growth strategy, offering expanded solutions for clients in near-shore and offshore locations.

About Sanas

Sanas provides the world's first Real-Time Speech Understanding Platform powered by its patented AI technologies. Born from a mission to power a kinder, more compassionate world, Sanas is pioneering a revolution in human connection by making global, real-time communication more inclusive. Today, Sanas offers Real-Time Accent Translation and Noise Cancellation with omni-directional capabilities. Founded in 2020, Sanas is led by a team of exceptional co-founders, including CEO Sharath Keshava Narayana, and CTO Shawn Zhang. To learn more, visit Sanas.ai

About Arise

Warburg Pincus–backed, The Arise® Platform is a borderless, purpose-built technology platform empowering modern enterprises to deliver world-class customer experiences. Arise combines tech-driven workforce orchestration with a powerful, global two-sided marketplace of entrepreneurs and small businesses across the United States, Jamaica, Canada, Europe and Asia. Our platform helps brands scale efficiently, access untapped talent, and drive growth-anywhere in the world. To learn more about Arise Virtual Solutions, visit .

