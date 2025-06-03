Fortude Unlocks Second Microsoft Solutions Partner Designation In Azure Digital & App Innovation
The Solutions Partner designation is awarded to companies that meet standards across technical performance, skilling, and customer success and demonstrate a broad capability to help customers build, run, and manage applications.
Gaurika Wijerathne, Vice President – Data & AI, Fortude said,“We are pleased to be recognized as a Solutions Partner for Digital & App Innovation (Azure). Since achieving Microsoft Gold Partner status in 2018 and earning the Solutions Partner designation for Data and AI in 2023, this milestone reflects our team's expertise and commitment to helping customers leverage cloud and AI technologies. We look forward to continuing our growth with Microsoft and pursuing additional Solution Partner designations to expand the value we deliver to our customers."
Since 2017, Fortude has been building analytics platforms and solutions across a wide range of industries, including logistics, fashion, manufacturing, food and beverage distribution, healthcare, insurance and education. This achievement strengthens the company's ability to help clients scale responsibly and efficiently with secure, compliant, and enterprise-grade Microsoft Azure solutions.
