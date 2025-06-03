Cellid Launches Demonstration Experiment Of Convenience Store Purchasing Experience Using AR Glasses

TOKYO, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellid Inc. , a developer of displays and spatial recognition engines for next-generation AR glasses today announced that it has joined forces with Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMBC Group, CEO, Tatsu Nakajima), and Seven-Eleven Japan Co. (Seven Eleven, President and Representative Director, Tomohiro Akutsu) to launch a demonstration experiment using AR glasses for in-store shopping and this pilot test starts this week.

Outline of the Demonstration Experiment

Cellid-developed AR glasses will be used in the demonstration experiments

This demonstration will utilize Cellid's independently developed Reference Design AR glasses prototype to offer a new shopping experience for employees at 7-Eleven stores located in the East Wing of SMBC Group's offices. The test will assess several key AR-powered functions necessary for in-store purchases, including customer identification, product recognition and payment processing. The purchasing experience will be verified step by step, adding advanced features such as "product recommendation display" and "product display shelf guidance", which are unique to AR technology.

Background and Future Prospects of the Demonstration Experiment

Since November 2023, Cellid, in collaboration with SMBC Group, has been exploring the possibility of next-generation services utilizing AR glasses. This demonstration experiment represents a major step in those efforts, accelerating the use of AR glasses to enhance the purchasing experience. It aims to deliver an intuitive and seamless experience by superimposing digital information onto the real world through AR glasses.

The test will evaluate how this technology can enhance everyday convenience and transform consumer purchasing behavior. In addition, it will assess the practicality and potential of new services that leverage the unique capabilities of AR technology.

Cellid's core business is the development of displays for AR glasses and spatial recognition engines. In particular, Cellid boasts the industry's most advanced technology in the development and design of the world's largest, widest field of view and lightest weight waveguide, and was the first to successfully develop technology capable of projecting full-color images made of plastic. In preparation for the increasing use of AR glasses in the near future, the company is accelerating its collaboration with partner and user companies, and this demonstration experiment is a part of these efforts.

Comments from Satoshi Shiraga, CEO, Cellid

"We are very honored to be participating in this experiment with Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Seven-Eleven Japan. AR glasses are expected to be used to solve social issues and provide next-generation services, becoming a more familiar next-generation of computing devices. We expect that the use of AR glasses will make shopping more convenient and will enable a new shopping experience in real stores as well, such as the proposal of products optimized for each individual shopper. Cellid intends to utilize the feedback and findings obtained through this demonstration experiment in future product development, both in terms of hardware and software. We also plan to conduct further demonstrations using lightweight AR glasses with various partner companies, contributing to the adoption of AR glasses across diverse industries."

About Cellid

Cellid specializes in the development of advanced AR glass display modules, focusing on waveguides and spatial recognition engines for next- generation devices. Leveraging unique optical simulation and proprietary production technologies, Cellid has developed display modules as thin and Additionally, Cellid Additionally, Cellid offers industry-specific solutions powered by spatial recognition technologies such as Cellid SLAM. By integrating cutting-edge AR display hardware with real-world spatial recognition software, Cellid is driving the "Blending of Physical and Digital World," making exceptional information tools more accessible, practical, and convenient for users worldwide.

