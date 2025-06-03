Triple Point Resources Highlights Canada's Clean Energy Reserve Advantage At Energy NL And The Global Energy Show

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2025) - Triple Point Resources Ltd . (Triple Point) is proud to announce its participation in Energy NL in St John's this week and the Global Energy Show Canada 2025 (GESC), taking place June 10-12 in Calgary, Alberta. These premier events bring together energy leaders from around the world to drive innovation and accelerate the energy transition. Triple Point is pleased to be in attendance alongside key players from across the global energy sector, highlighting the company's work on long term clean energy storage and development with its flagship project, the Fischells Salt Dome, based in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Canada's Prime Minister has recently charged the country to "build, build big, build bold, build now," to make Canada an energy super-power. Fischells Salt Dome is an Atlantic Canadian project that can deliver on that imperative.

"Fischells Salt Dome is more than a project, it's Canada's answer to the question of how we turn world-class renewable resources into secure, bankable energy for decades to come," said Julie Lemieux, CEO of Triple Point Resources. "No other province can provide Ottawa a project that simultaneously strengthens energy security, supercharges renewable energy projects, supports decarbonization and drives regional prosperity. By engineering Fischells to capture and store excess energy, we turn surplus wind into dispatchable power today while creating a strategic clean energy reserve for tomorrow, and we are excited to share that story with industry leaders from coast to coast."

Participating in these conferences ensures Triple Point remains at the heart of these conversations and highlights the vital role of long-term clean energy storage in enabling the energy transition. As part of GESC's speaker series, Triple Point's CFO, Corran Hockey, will be presenting about Power & Hydrogen Storage: Unlocking Salt Cavern Potential on June 10, 2025.

About Triple Point Resources Ltd.

Triple Point Resources owns the Fischells Salt Dome mineral rights and 226 sq. km of mineral licenses prospective for salt on the west coast of Newfoundland. The dome is strategically located in one of the world's premier wind corridors, 10 km from the coastline, beneath the Trans-Canada Highway with the Maritime Link Transmission line crossing the property. Triple Point focuses on developing large-scale underground energy storage solutions using hydrogen and Compressed Air Energy Storage (CAES) to support renewable energy integration and grid stability.

For information with respect to Triple Point Resources Ltd., please contact:

Julie Lemieux

Chief Executive Officer

709-214-5721

For media inquiries, please contact:

Shauna MacDonald

Brookline Public Relations, Inc.

403-538-5645

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking information or statements ("forward looking statements") under applicable securities legislation and rules. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will be", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Such statements include that the Company's sale dome assets are suitable for and can be commercially utilized for hydrogen storage, that demand for such storage will in the future exist at commercially viable levels, that expected capacity can be achieved, and that the Company will be successful in developing such project with the support of all stakeholders. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.







