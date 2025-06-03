C3 Metals Commences Drill Testing Multiple Epithermal Gold Targets At Super Block Project, Jamaica

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2025) -(TSXV: CCCM) (OTCQB: CUAUF) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has commenced an initial 14 diamond drill hole, 2,500m program on its 50%-owned Super Block Project, a joint venture with Geophysx Jamaica Limited ("Geophysx"); see press release dated March 1, 2024 (Figure 1).

The program is designed to test multiple epithermal gold targets over a 5km strike extent, where a strong gold geochemical anomaly coincides with radiometric (potassium) highs. Drilling will test multiple prospects including the past producing Pennants Gold Mine and the PEZ and DHZ prospects along trend (Figure 2).

Dan Symons, President and CEO of C3 Metals, commented, "After conducting extensive mapping and geochemical sampling at Super Block, we identified a 5km gold trend with the past producing Pennants Gold Mine in the centre of this trend. This initial 14-hole diamond drill program will follow up on historical high-grade gold results at Pennants and the gold anomaly extensions to the northwest and southeast of the mine."

Super Block Project Highlights:

Past producing Pennants Gold Mine:



Operated as an open pit between 2002 and 2004 with estimated production of approximately 16,000 gold ounces (Source: Jamaica Mines and Geology Division).

Non-compliant NI 43-101 historical mineral resource of 75,500 tonnes at 20.4 g/t gold 1,2. Historical high-grade drill intersections3 from the mine property (drill results are historical in nature and have not been independently confirmed):



1.7m at 430.0 g/t gold;

3.8m at 56.4 g/t gold;

4.6m at 25.6 g/t gold;

9.2m at 18.4 g/t gold; and 3.1m at 17.0 g/t gold.

PEZ Prospect:



Gold is highly anomalous in soils and coincides with a 1,500m east-west trending radiometric (potassium) anomaly. Soil sampling defined a coherent east-west trending gold anomaly measuring 1,500m by up to 190m wide.



Best soil line results are 60m averaging 0.41 g/t gold and 103m averaging 0.20g/t gold with samples collected at 5m intervals. Rock chip samples assayed up to 1.1 g/t gold at surface .

DHZ Prospect:

Rock and soil sampling defined a coherent northwest trending gold anomaly measuring 550m by up to 190m wide.

Rock chip samples assayed up to 35.8 g/t gold at surface .







Figure 1: Map showing the Super Block project area in relation to C3 Metals' Arthurs Seat and Bellas Gate mineral concessions. Note the locations of the former, high-grade Pennants Gold Mine and the DHZ and PEZ epithermal gold-silver prospects.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



2025 Drilling Program

Historical drilling within the Super Block focused on the former producing Pennants Gold Mine. Approximately 94 drill holes were completed at Pennants with an average hole depth of only 82 metres. Based on historical drill data and newly collected soil geochemical data, the Company believes the gold system remains open in multiple directions and at depth. Other than a few auger holes (average depth 1-metre), no drilling has been reported at PEZ and DHZ prospects. Surface mapping and sampling at the Super Block Project has demonstrated gold mineralization continues for over a +5km strike extent, extending from DHZ through the former Pennants Mine and through PEZ (Figure 2). The Company interprets this large gold anomaly as potentially hosting multiple low to intermediate sulfidation systems.







Figure 2: Airborne radiometric image (potassium) showing a strong correlation of gold in soils and rocks with radiometric anomalies. Map shows the Super Block soil line locations at Pennants Mine and the DHZ and PEZ prospects.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



The Company is in a financial position to expand the program beyond the initial 14-hole, 2,500m program should results warrant. C3 Metals anticipates assay results from the initial 14-hole program will be announced during Q3 2025.

For additional information, contact:

Dan Symons

President and CEO

+1 416 716 6466

...

ABOUT C3 METALS INC.

C3 Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on creating substantive value for its shareholders through the discovery and development of large copper and gold deposits. The Company holds approximately 30,000 hectares located in the prolific high-grade Andahuaylas-Yauri Porphyry-Skarn belt of Southern Peru. Mineralization at Jasperoide is hosted in a similar geological setting to the nearby major mining operations at Las Bambas (MMG), Constancia (Hudbay) and Antapaccay (Glencore). At Jasperoide, the Company has identified over 15 skarn prospects and an outcropping porphyry system over two parallel 28km belts. The Company has published a maiden resource estimate on the first of these skarn targets, which contained Measured & Indicated Resources of 52Mt at 0.5% copper and 0.2 g/t gold. The Company is also actively exploring in Jamaica where it has identified 16 porphyry, 40 epithermal and multiple volcanic redbed copper prospects over a 30km strike extent. The Company holds a 100% interest in 17,855 hectares of exploration licenses, of which Freeport-McMoRan Exploration Corporation, a wholly-owned affiliate of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX), has the option on 13,020 hectares to earn up to a 75% interest by funding up to US$75 million of exploration and project related expenditures. The Company also holds a 50% interest in 9,870 hectares in a joint venture with Geophsyx Jamaica Ltd, the largest mineral tenure holder in the country. Barrick Gold Corp. announced on May 1, 2024 that it had entered into an earn-in agreement with Geophysx Jamaica Ltd. on approximately 400,000 hectares of exploration licenses, several of which surround C3 Metals' mineral concessions. Mining is currently the second largest industry in Jamaica, and historical mining dates back to the colonial eras of the 1500s (Spanish) and 1800s (British).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

QP Statement

Stephen Hughes, P.Geo., is Vice President Exploration and a Director for C3 Metals and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Hughes has reviewed the technical information in this news release and approves the written disclosure contained herein.

Technical Program

C3 Metals adheres to a strict QA/QC protocol for handling, sampling, sample transportation and analyses. Chain-of-custody protocols are designed to ensure security of samples until their delivery at the laboratory.

Samples are analysed by 4-Acid digest ICP-MS finish for 48 elements, with pulps from samples reporting greater than 1.0% copper being re-assayed by the ore grade method. Gold is analysed by 30g Fire Assay and AAS finish, with pulps from samples reporting greater than 10ppm re-assayed by Fire Assay and gravimetric finish. The Company inserts copper and gold certified reference standards as well as blanks and duplicates in the sample sequence for quality control.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

1 The mineral resourced cited above is presented as a historical estimate and uses historical terminology which does not conform to current National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") standards. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. Although the historical estimates are believed to be based on reasonable assumptions, these estimates were calculated prior to the implementation of NI 43-101. As these historical estimates do not meet current standards as defined under sections 1.2 and 1.3 of NI 43-101, C3 Metals is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and the historical estimate is adjacent to and not located within mineral tenure under licence to C3 Metals.

2 Published report, Geochemical exploration for gold in Jamaica: A comparison of stream sediment and soil surveys, Geochemistry: Exploration, Environment, Analysis, 4, 161-170, 1 May 2004, authored by Robert G. Garrett, Gerald C. Lalor and Mitko Vutchkov.

3 Data from the above drill results are reported historical results and it is unknown what type of quality-control programs were performed at the time. C3 Metals' QP also advises that true width of the above results cannot be determined at this time.







