Socialbox.Biz Calls On IT Managers For Spring And Summer Tech Donations
London, UK – June 3, 2025: SocialBox, a leading Community Interest Company dedicated to sustainable tech reuse, launched its“Spring Clean Your IT” campaign for Earth Day 2025 this April, urging corporate IT managers and CIOs to contact SocialBox about the old but functional tech before scrapping.“We just ask IT Managers to call us first before calling the scrap companies so we can check what can still be re-used,” says the team at SocialBox, boosting social impact for participating companies.
SocialBox will collect laptops, MacBooks and other corporate computer hardware and tech across the UK, wiping data securely, upgrading with open-source software, providing tech labs, training opportunities, and distributing some of the suitable items to vulnerable groups via charity partners. Case studies donations have:
- Helped an Age UK Islington job seeker secure employment read more . Enabled Passage's Lily to shape homeless services read more . Reconnected an Age UK London senior digitally read more .
“Reusing tech cuts Scope 3 emissions and transforms lives,” adds Peter Paduh, Founder of SocialBox. Companies like New Look, donating since 2021, exemplify impact. Join them by contacting info ( at ) socialbox or visiting to schedule collections. Follow @SocialBoxBiz on X to share your contribution
Links and more case studies:>
