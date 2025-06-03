Trump's Capital Tax Would Be Coup De Grace For The Dollar

MENAFN - Asia Times) US dollar bulls are having a rough 2025 as Donald Trump's determination to sabotage the world's reserve currency grows by the day.

The US president started the year threatening to fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. And to limit the Fed's latitude to make monetary policy decisions independent of the White House.

Next, Trump's tariffs spooked the US Treasury market in unprecedented ways, pushing 10-year yields above 4.8% for a time in April. The turmoil spread around the globe, hitting the Japanese government bond market hardest.

Now, Trump's Republican allies in the US Congress are dutifully doing their worst to undermine the dollar with the“Big Beautiful Bill” that's winding its way through the legislative process.

Buried in the voluminous 1,000-page document, all the way back in section No. 899, sits the latest Trumpian financial landmine. It aims to change the treatment of foreign capital flows into the US by allowing the White House to slap taxes on companies and individuals from nations it deems discriminatory.

This very idea“challenges the open nature of US capital markets by explicitly using taxation on foreign holdings of US assets as leverage to further US economic goals,” says George Saravelos, global head of FX research at Deutsche Bank.

This“weaponization of US capital markets,” Saravelos says, risks“creating the scope for the US administration to transform a trade war into a capital war if it so wishes.”

Elias Haddad, a strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman, says it“would deter” foreign investment in US assets at a time when the country faces increasing reliance on foreign capital to finance its ballooning debt.” Clearly, he notes, it's“not good for the dollar.”

Trouble is, the weaponization dynamic has become too commonplace for overseas investors to dismiss it as a quirk. There's a cost to being seen as weaponizing the dollar, warns economist Zongyuan Zoe Liu at the Council on Foreign Relations.

Case in point: freezing a rival nation's access to its currency reserves, as former US President Joe Biden's team did with Russia in response to Vladimir Putin's Ukraine invasion.

“The more the US uses it, the more other countries are going to diversify due to geopolitical reasons,” said Liu.

In 2022, Congress granted Biden's White House authority to seize Russian dollar assets to aid Ukraine. This so-called REPO provision allowed then-Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's team to transfer Russian government assets to a Ukraine reconstruction fund. It fueled fresh debate about the long-term costs of using the dollar's dominance in unsavory ways.