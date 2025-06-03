Deep Sentinel Secures $15 Million In Series B Funding To Accelerate AI-Powered Security Growth

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Deep Sentinel , the leader in proactive AI-powered security, today announced it has raised an oversubscribed $15 million in Series B funding led by Egis Capital Partners. The round also received continued support from existing backers such as Intel Capital, Shasta Ventures, UP2398, and Slow Launch Fund. Deep Sentinel has doubled its sales bookings year over year and continues to outpace traditional players in a legacy industry where most companies grow at 20 to 30 percent annually.

The latest investment will support Deep Sentinel's rapid expansion, continued development of its proprietary AI models and scaling of its Bring Your Own Camera (BYOC) third-party camera integration program , which now accounts for nearly half of all sales. The company is also focused on growing its national footprint across commercial and residential sectors.

"This funding marks a new chapter in our mission to redefine what proactive security looks like," said David Selinger, founder and CEO of Deep Sentinel. "We're not just adding more cameras or software features. We're transforming how people experience safety, with a platform that delivers real-time intervention at the highest standard in the industry."

The BYOC program is especially important in this vision for Selinger: "With support for plug-and-play integration with key brands such as Digital Watchdog, Axis, Uniview, Hikvision, Luma/SnapOne, we are able to reach a growing market segment – businesses who want to improve the capabilities of existing hardware instead of 'Rip-and-Replace', as well as their partners."

Deep Sentinel offers an integrated approach to crime prevention, combining artificial intelligence with live human guards. Its proprietary platform monitors video feeds in real time, and trained guards intervene within seconds when suspicious behavior is detected. The platform can be integrated with existing camera hardware, helping businesses avoid costly equipment upgrades and reduce upfront investment.

The addition of Egis brings more than just capital to the table. With a deep track record in physical security and technology, the firm brings strategic insight and operational experience to support Deep Sentinel's growth and scaling.

"Egis Capital Partners is thrilled to lead Deep Sentinel's Series B financing, fueling the continued growth of a leader in next-generation, AI-enabled proactive security solutions. Since 2008, Egis has been a dedicated investor in the security and safety industry, with Deep Sentinel representing our fifth investment in remote video monitoring across our three funds. We are excited to back Deep Sentinel, led by David Selinger, and support Deep Sentinel's vision of making every family, business, and community safe and secure," said Robert Chefitz, Founder and Managing Partner at Egis Capital Partners.

