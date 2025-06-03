ZERO Prostate Cancer Urges Congress To Protect Lifesaving Cancer Research And Prevention Funding

WASHINGTON, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZERO Prostate Cancer is alarmed by the President's Fiscal Year 2026 Budget , which proposes sweeping cuts that would jeopardize decades of progress in cancer research, prevention, and treatment. The proposed budget slashes the National Cancer Institute (NCI) funding by a staggering 37%, reduces the National Institutes of Health (NIH) budget by 40%, eliminates the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) cancer prevention efforts, and guts numerous smaller–but–critical programs that support those impacted by prostate cancer.

"These proposed cuts represent an unprecedented retreat in our nation's commitment to fighting cancer," said Courtney Bugler, President and CEO of ZERO . "For the prostate cancer community, these reductions would devastate research pipelines, delay promising treatments, and ultimately cost lives. On the heels of a 32% cut to the Prostate Cancer Research Program in FY25, a national failure to invest in cancer research is not just disappointing - it will be devastating.

The proposed budget undermines essential pillars of our nation's cancer-fighting infrastructure. For example:



The 32% cut to NCI would cripple cutting-edge prostate cancer research, stalling breakthroughs in early detection, treatment resistance, and disparities that disproportionately affect Black men and underserved communities.

Eliminating CDC cancer prevention programs would dismantle vital early detection and awareness initiatives, including cancer registries that enable effective outreach and targeted public health campaigns, like ZERO's Blitz the Barriers . Reduction in support for the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) would further weaken an already under-resourced entity responsible for developing trusted screening guidelines.

"I look forward to the day when the work of the NIH, CDC, and all of HHS to improve cancer outcomes is no longer necessary," said Bugler. "But that day is not today. Every 2 minutes, a man in the U.S. is diagnosed with prostate cancer. Every 15 minutes, another dies from it proposed cuts would roll back decades of progress and betray our national commitment to improve and save lives caused by this devastating disease."

ZERO urges Congress to reject these devastating cuts and instead reaffirm our collective promise to patients, survivors, and families by fully funding essential cancer research and prevention programs. This isn't just about math. It's about saving lives, which is why ZERO will continue to advocate for a future where prostate cancer detection is early, support is unwavering and care is accessible to all. Millions of Americans-today and for generations to come-depend on it.

About ZERO Prostate Cancer



ZERO Prostate Cancer (ZERO) is on a mission to improve and save lives from prostate cancer through advocacy, awareness, education, and support. Formerly known as the National Prostate Cancer Coalition, ZERO was founded in 1996 to stand up for people impacted by prostate cancer. Today, ZERO serves as the nation's leading prostate cancer organization, advancing a future where prostate cancer detection is early, support is unwavering, and care is accessible to all. For nearly 30 years, ZERO has led the way in prostate cancer advocacy, screenings, and partnerships, successfully unlocking funding toward breakthrough discoveries, treatments, and lifesaving access to care.

As the nation's #1 provider of prostate cancer resources, programs, and services, ZERO has supported millions of people at-risk or diagnosed, and their families. As the voice of the prostate cancer community, ZERO's urgent focus on breaking barriers to survival-by closing gaps in diagnosis, treatment, and care-brings critical attention to those most likely to be impacted by this disease. Learn more at ZEROcancer

MEDIA CONTACT:

Steph Johnson

Vice President, Communications

ZERO Prostate Cancer

[email protected]

SOURCE ZERO Prostate Cancer

