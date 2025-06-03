Policy Intelligence Software Legible AI Raises $1.2 Million To Advance AI Capabilities In Policy Work

Legible AI Closes Seed Round Led by Acadian Software

Legible AI announced the close of a $1.2 million strategic investment led by Acadian Software.

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Legible AI , the AI-native policy intelligence platform built for government affairs professionals, announced the close of a $1.2 million strategic investment led by Acadian Software . The funding will enable Legible to accelerate product development, expand market reach, and deepen its commitment to modernizing how policy professionals find, understand, and communicate critical information.

Founded by former legislative staffers, Legible equips lobbyists, staffers, associations, and in-house government affairs teams with AI-powered tools that summarize bills, surface relevant legislation, and automate stakeholder reporting, all in real time. The platform is already gaining traction in key statehouses and advocacy organizations across the U.S.

“Our partnership with Acadian marks a major milestone for Legible,” said Zack Krawiec, Co-Founder of Legible.“Their commitment to sound operating principles and track record of successfully scaling vertical SaaS companies makes them the right capital partner for the company.”

Legible user and President of multi-client lobbying firm Shine Strategies, Logan Shine, said,“This platform streamlines everything and enables more time for what I really enjoy doing, which is building relationships.”

Legible will use the investment to enhance its AI capabilities, expand its engineering and customer success teams, and build out advanced features for multi-client lobbyists, trade associations, and enterprise users. Co-Founder and Chief of Product Kasey Clary said,“We're prepared to enter growth mode, offering a product truly unparalleled in any state in the nation.”

“Legible is solving real, urgent problems for a sector long underserved by technology,” said Jon Karlen, Executive Chairman at Acadian Software.“Their team brings a rare combination of policy expertise and product execution. We're excited to support their next phase of growth.”

To learn more about Legible or request a demo, visit legiblepolicy.

About Legible AI

Legible is an AI-native policy intelligence platform that helps government affairs professionals scan, sort, and surface legislation in real time. Built by former policy insiders, Legible blends speed, clarity, and personalization to truly evolve how public policy work gets done.

About Acadian Software

Acadian Software is a growth equity firm that partners with vertical SaaS companies delivering mission-critical solutions in underserved industries. Acadian brings deep operating experience and a hands-on approach to help founders scale with intention.

