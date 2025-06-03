Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mass escape from Pakistani prison due to earthquake

(MENAFN) More than 200 inmates managed to break free from a prison in Karachi after an earthquake compromised the facility’s walls, according to local officials.

The earthquake happened late Monday night at Malir prison, where the structure had been weakened by several minor tremors occurring since Sunday. The regional chief minister explained that the decision to move prisoners out of their barracks during the aftershocks was a critical error.

He explained, "The prisoners were brought out of the barracks due to aftershocks, which was wrong," and further mentioned that the escapees seized weapons from the prison guards. The resulting confrontation involved gunfire, leading to the death of one inmate and injuries to several police officers.

Authorities reported that approximately 216 inmates fled the facility, but efforts to track them down have so far resulted in the recapture of around 80 to 82 prisoners.

Describing the event as deeply concerning, officials highlighted that Malir prison houses more than 6,000 detainees. The chaotic evacuation and the subsequent breakout allowed a significant group to escape amid the confusion

