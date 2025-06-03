Totalenergies Focuses On Reduced Emissions And Capex In Azerbaijani Projects - Official
According to him, the company's philosophy is strict discipline when launching new projects, where priority is given to both reducing the carbon footprint and optimizing capital expenditures.
"For any new project, we adhere to the principle: costs must be below $20 per barrel in technical prices, while the project must contribute to decarbonization," he noted.
The TotalEnergies representative also stressed that the design simplification approach used in Iraq is also being actively applied at the Absheron project.
“We have found ways to simplify the pipeline design, reduce capital expenditure, and onshore in Sangachal, we are using solutions aimed at reducing the ecological footprint and eliminating unnecessary equipment,” he explained.
Guiziou pointed out that this approach not only ensures profitability but is also in line with the company's mission to develop a sustainable and environmentally responsible energy portfolio.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Huma Joins The Global Dollar Network To Advance Stablecoin Adoption On Solana
- Amboss Launches Rails: Empowering Bitcoin Yield And Lightning Network Growth
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
CommentsNo comment