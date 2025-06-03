Totalenergies Focuses On Reduced Emissions And Capex In Azerbaijani Projects - Official

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)TotalEnergies will continue to implement projects with a focus on reducing emissions and cost efficiency, including the development of the Absheron field, Senior Vice-President Europe, Exploration & Production at TotalEnergies, Jean-Luc Guiziou said at the Baku Energy Forum, Trend reports.

According to him, the company's philosophy is strict discipline when launching new projects, where priority is given to both reducing the carbon footprint and optimizing capital expenditures.

"For any new project, we adhere to the principle: costs must be below $20 per barrel in technical prices, while the project must contribute to decarbonization," he noted.

The TotalEnergies representative also stressed that the design simplification approach used in Iraq is also being actively applied at the Absheron project.

“We have found ways to simplify the pipeline design, reduce capital expenditure, and onshore in Sangachal, we are using solutions aimed at reducing the ecological footprint and eliminating unnecessary equipment,” he explained.

Guiziou pointed out that this approach not only ensures profitability but is also in line with the company's mission to develop a sustainable and environmentally responsible energy portfolio.