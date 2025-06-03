21Shares Launches 21Shares Hedera ETP (HDRA) On Euronext

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New ETP offers regulated exposure to one of the most scalable and sustainable distributed ledger technologies Zurich, 3 June 2025 – 21Shares AG (“21Shares”), one of the world's largest issuers of crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs), today announced the launch of the 21Shares Hedera ETP (Ticker: HDRA) . The product is now listed on Euronext Amsterdam (USD) and Euronext Paris (EUR), offering investors simple, transparent, and regulated access to Hedera's enterprise-grade DLT (distributed ledger technology).

Exchange Product Name Ticker ISIN Fee Euronext Paris and Euronext Amsterdam 21Shares Hedera ETP HDRA CH1456607683 2.50%

The 21Shares Hedera ETP provides 100% physically backed exposure to HBAR, the native token of the Hedera network. It allows investors to gain institutional-grade access, directly through traditional bank or brokerage accounts, to one of the most energy-efficient and scalable distributed ledger technologies available today.

“With its unique architecture, strong governance model, and real-world adoption, Hedera stands out as one of the most advanced distributed ledger technologies on the market,” said Duncan Moir, President at 21Shares and Board Member at Hedera Hashgraph LLC.“By launching the 21Shares Hedera ETP, we are enabling both institutional and retail investors to participate in the growing Hedera ecosystem through a fully regulated, transparent investment vehicle.”

Hedera is an open-source distributed ledger designed for real-world innovation and enterprise use. It is governed by a global council of up to 39 renowned institutions, including Google, IBM, LG, Dell, EDF, and Deutsche Telekom, operating under legally binding, transparent terms. This governance model emphasises trust, resilience, and long-term stability – redefining decentralisation for scalable, mainstream adoption.

“As more institutions seek secure ways to access digital assets, 21Shares continues to lead the way by bridging traditional finance and crypto with clarity and confidence,” said Gregg Bell, Chief Business Officer at Hedera Foundation.“This collaboration gives investors a straightforward way to access HBAR and brings them closer to a network trusted by leading institutions worldwide.”

Unlike traditional blockchains, Hedera leverages its novel Hashgraph consensus mechanism that delivers industry-leading performance. It supports up to 500,000 transactions per second under testing conditions, offers predictable, fixed fees in USD, and consumes just 0.000003 kWh per transaction – making it 1,000 times more energy-efficient than a typical Visa transaction .

Notes to editors

About 21Shares

21Shares is one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange traded product providers and offers the largest suite of crypto ETPs in the market. The company was founded to make cryptocurrency more accessible to investors, and to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. 21Shares listed the world's first physically-backed crypto ETP in 2018, building a seven-year track record of creating crypto exchange-traded funds that are listed on some of the biggest, most liquid securities exchanges globally. Backed by a specialized research team, proprietary technology, and deep capital markets expertise, 21Shares delivers innovative, simple and cost-efficient investment solutions.

21Shares is a member of 21.co, a global leader in decentralized finance. For more information, please visit

Media Contact

Matteo

About Hedera Foundation

Hedera Foundation fuels the innovation and development of public-network applications on the Hedera network. By providing grants, technical assistance, and community support, we empower projects that leverage Hedera's fast, secure, and sustainable ledger to solve real-world problems. Learn more at .



