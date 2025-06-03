Vodacom Group Appoints Mohamed Abdallah As The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Of International Markets And Vodafone Egypt
Vodacom Group ( ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mohamed Abdallah as Chief Executive Officer of Vodacom International Markets and Vodafone Egypt. The appointment is a key milestone in Vodacom's ongoing efforts to simplify its operating model, drive strategic growth and enhance customer experiences in line with its Vision 2030 ambitions.
Currently serving as CEO of Vodafone Egypt, Mohamed now assumes a broader regional executive leadership role aimed at driving growth and operational excellence across Vodacom's International Markets portfolio. Under this expanded structure, he will oversee operations in Egypt as well as additional African markets including operations in the DRC, Lesotho, Mozambique and Tanzania, unifying these markets under a single leadership framework to deliver on Vodacom Group's strategic priorities.
Mohamed joined Vodafone Egypt in 1998 and has held several senior leadership positions, including Enterprise Business Director and Consumer Business Director. As CEO of Vodafone Egypt, he has delivered strong growth across Consumer, Business, and Financial Services, reinforcing Vodafone Egypt as a market leader.
From an International Markets perspective, he succeeds Diego Gutierrez, who stepped down at the end of April after a seven-year tenure as Chief Officer of International Business. Diego played a pivotal role in navigating critical transitions and delivering solid performances across Vodacom's International Markets since 2017.
Under the new structure, the CEOs of Vodacom DRC, Lesotho, Mozambique and Tanzania, will report into Mohamed, who will continue to report directly to Vodacom Group CEO, Shameel Joosub.
Commenting on the leadership change, Shameel Joosub, CEO of Vodacom Group , said:“Mohamed is a seasoned executive with a proven track record in delivering strong commercial results. His leadership will be instrumental as we continue to scale our international portfolio and embed our purpose-led strategy across the continent. We are confident that under Mohamed's expanded leadership, our International Markets will continue to thrive and deliver outstanding results. I want to extend my sincere thanks to Diego for his invaluable contributions over the last seven years. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”
Mohamed Abdallah said:“Taking on this new role is a privilege, as I am passionate about driving connectivity and innovation to empower individuals and businesses across Africa. Vodafone Group is uniquely positioned to shape Africa's digital future, and together with the incredible teams at Vodacom Group, we will work to build a more digitally inclusive future that uplifts communities and accelerates socio-economic development within the Africa region.”Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Vodacom Group.
