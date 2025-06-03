403
Trump Administration Appeals Supreme Court to Reverse Federal Layoff Freeze
(MENAFN) On Monday, the Trump administration escalated its legal battle by filing an appeal to the Supreme Court, aiming to reverse a federal court injunction that currently blocks major workforce cuts and structural changes within federal agencies.
In the legal filing, U.S. Solicitor General John Sauer emphasized that “controlling the personnel of federal agencies lies at the heartland” of presidential power, adding that “the Constitution does not erect a presumption against presidential control of agency staffing, and the president does not need special permission from Congress to exercise” these fundamental constitutional rights.
Previously, on May 30, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit declined the Trump administration’s appeal, affirming the temporary injunction originally imposed by Judge Susan Illston of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. This injunction prevents federal agencies and the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) from implementing broad layoffs and sweeping organizational overhauls.
The Ninth Circuit justified its decision by highlighting the severe risks such large-scale cuts and restructurings pose to critical sectors, including the national food safety infrastructure and veterans’ healthcare services. Consequently, the court decided these measures must be paused until the underlying lawsuit reaches resolution.
Earlier, on May 9, Judge Illston issued a two-week injunction that compelled federal agencies to suspend enforcement of President Donald Trump’s February administrative order, as well as a subsequent directive from the OMB. The judge also mandated the withdrawal of any layoff notices issued under the president’s directive, reinstatement of employees placed on administrative leave, and the provision of back pay.
Judge Illston’s ruling underscored that the president requires congressional authorization before undertaking such large-scale federal agency reforms, asserting that mass layoffs or reorganizations cannot proceed without Congress’s approval.
Following this, on May 22, the Northern District of California extended the injunction indefinitely. The Department of Justice promptly appealed that decision to the Ninth Circuit the next day, continuing the high-stakes legal conflict.
