403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
N-Korea criticizes ‘hostile’ Western statement on relations with Russia
(MENAFN) North Korea has strongly criticized a recent report by a Western-led sanctions monitoring group that accuses Pyongyang of unlawful military collaboration with Russia. The report, issued by the Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Group (MSMT), has been condemned by North Korea as a "political provocation" and an infringement on its sovereignty.
The MSMT, established by the United States and South Korea to oversee the enforcement of UN sanctions against North Korea, claims Pyongyang has been involved in activities such as weapons transfers to Russia, troop movements, military training, excess fuel shipments, and financial coordination. These actions, according to the report, are violations of UN Security Council resolutions aimed at limiting North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs.
Citing intelligence from its 11 member nations and publicly available data, the MSMT alleges that North Korea and Russia’s cooperation undermines international sanctions. Pyongyang, however, dismissed the MSMT as an illegitimate and politically motivated entity acting in the interests of Western powers. It described the group as a “ghost organization” and accused it of meddling in the internal affairs of sovereign nations.
In a statement through the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), North Korea’s Foreign Ministry labeled the report as a fabrication and condemned it as a hostile, biased action. It maintained that its partnership with Russia is a lawful exercise of sovereign rights under the UN Charter and is intended to promote regional security and stability.
The controversy follows the signing of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement between Russia and North Korea in June 2024. The pact includes provisions for mutual military and other support in case of an armed attack. Shortly after, reports emerged of North Korean troops being deployed to Russia’s Kursk Region during conflict with Ukraine. These deployments were later confirmed by both Moscow and Pyongyang.
Russia has yet to respond publicly to the MSMT's findings. Meanwhile, Russian officials have previously denounced the MSMT, with Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova calling it an illegal body formed without UN approval, following the dissolution of the official UN Panel of Experts on North Korea due to a Russian veto.
The MSMT, established by the United States and South Korea to oversee the enforcement of UN sanctions against North Korea, claims Pyongyang has been involved in activities such as weapons transfers to Russia, troop movements, military training, excess fuel shipments, and financial coordination. These actions, according to the report, are violations of UN Security Council resolutions aimed at limiting North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs.
Citing intelligence from its 11 member nations and publicly available data, the MSMT alleges that North Korea and Russia’s cooperation undermines international sanctions. Pyongyang, however, dismissed the MSMT as an illegitimate and politically motivated entity acting in the interests of Western powers. It described the group as a “ghost organization” and accused it of meddling in the internal affairs of sovereign nations.
In a statement through the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), North Korea’s Foreign Ministry labeled the report as a fabrication and condemned it as a hostile, biased action. It maintained that its partnership with Russia is a lawful exercise of sovereign rights under the UN Charter and is intended to promote regional security and stability.
The controversy follows the signing of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement between Russia and North Korea in June 2024. The pact includes provisions for mutual military and other support in case of an armed attack. Shortly after, reports emerged of North Korean troops being deployed to Russia’s Kursk Region during conflict with Ukraine. These deployments were later confirmed by both Moscow and Pyongyang.
Russia has yet to respond publicly to the MSMT's findings. Meanwhile, Russian officials have previously denounced the MSMT, with Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova calling it an illegal body formed without UN approval, following the dissolution of the official UN Panel of Experts on North Korea due to a Russian veto.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment