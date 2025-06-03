403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
RPost Drops Swiss Patent Case After Swiss Post Alters IncaMail Service
(MENAFN- RPost) RPost, the creator of Registered Email technology, has withdrawn its motion to halt Swiss Post’s IncaMail service in Swiss Court, following a major change in the service. According to RPost CEO Zafar Khan, the legal action was prompted by Swiss Post’s claim that IncaMail could prove email delivery—an area covered by RPost patents in over 20 countries, including Switzerland. In response to the suit, Swiss Post removed all references to delivery confirmation from IncaMail receipts and formally told the court it no longer offers proof of email delivery.
This abrupt change followed RPost’s presentation of signed IncaMail receipts that contradicted Swiss Post's initial claims. RPost views the swift modification of IncaMail as a tacit admission of infringement. However, the future of IncaMail remains uncertain. Under Swiss regulations, certified electronic delivery services must provide proof of message delivery—something Swiss Post now disavows.
for more information:
This abrupt change followed RPost’s presentation of signed IncaMail receipts that contradicted Swiss Post's initial claims. RPost views the swift modification of IncaMail as a tacit admission of infringement. However, the future of IncaMail remains uncertain. Under Swiss regulations, certified electronic delivery services must provide proof of message delivery—something Swiss Post now disavows.
for more information:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Rhuna Brings Next-Gen AI & Blockchain Event Infrastructure To Aptos Network
- Huma Joins The Global Dollar Network To Advance Stablecoin Adoption On Solana
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment