More Usable, More Affordable: Baseus Launches Nomos NU1 12-In-1 Air Spacemate 12-In-1 Docking Station

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Now, Baseus is excited to announce the launch of the all-new Baseus Nomos NU1 Air Spacemate 12-in-1 Docking Station in a cool Space Grey design. This versatile and powerful charging device will elevate the way you operate – whether you're at home, at work, or traveling. Let's take a closer look at some of the unique and outstanding highlights of the 12-in-1 docking station supernova.

12-in-1 Charging Expansion : Naturally, one of the main attractions of the Nomos NU1 Air Spacemate 12-in-1 Docking Station is its versatile applications. The innovative docking station comes equipped with 2 4K@60 HDMI display ports, 2 USB-C 10 Gbps data ports, 2 USB-A 5 Gbps data ports, and 2 USB-A 480 Mbps data ports. It also features a 100W USB-C PD input port, two 104 Mbps SD and TF ports, and a 1GB Ethernet port.

Vibrant 4K@60Hz Dual Display: To push the limits of what is possible, the Nomos NU1 Air Spacemate 12-in-1 Docking Station also supports 4K@60Hz dual display. This allows you to use up to two different Windows system screens and can display different images with crystal-clear clarity for a seamless user experience. It should be noted that macOS doesn't support Multi-Stream Transport (MST), which means that dual monitors will display the same content for macOS devices.

Smart Power Management: Save power while speeding up work efficiency with your Spacemate 12-in-1 Docking Station. With built-in intelligent smart power management, this docking station will automatically detect port usage and reasonably allocate port power for optimal usage. This ensures the best user experience while saving energy.

Energy Saving Mode: Maintain your power and privacy at the same time with a convenient touch of a button. The Nomos NU1 Air Spacemate 12-in-1 Docking Station features a seamless and simple button that you can press once to lock your screen and protect your data from prying eyes. You can also press the same button for 2 seconds to enter Energy Saving Mode. This will directly disconnect every other port aside from the PD charging port. While these ports are disconnected, the docking station will continue to charge your device, ensuring that your computer is fully loaded and ready to go the next day.

100W Fast Charging: Put the speed back in your charging with 100W PD fast charging from the Nomos NU1 Air Spacemate 12-in-1 Docking Station. This intelligent feature will keep all your devices fully powered up and ready to go in just a few moments – ultimately boosting productivity and seamlessly elevating the way you work.

10 Gbps Fast Data Transfers: The Air Spacemate 12-in-1 Docking Station ensures better efficiency and productivity by introducing rapid data transfers. With 2 USB-C 10 Gbps data ports and SSD support for high-speed data transfers, users can transfer 20 GB files in just 20 seconds. This ensures lag-free performance and seamless processing, ideal for heavy-duty tasks, video editing, or 3D rendering. Notably, the innovative inclusion of a SD port and a TF port gives the model an added edge.

More than anything, Baseus has shown a strong commitment to giving users what they need in every setting. From work to leisure, every Baseus product is built to make life simpler and more modern while adapting to unique lifestyles along the way. The Nomos NU1 Air Spacemate 12-in-1 Docking Station is proof of this promise to create a better future by putting the users first.

Thoughtfully designed and more affordable, the Air Spacemate is now available on Amazon for $99.99/€99.99, with deals of $79.99/€79.99 and $89.99/€89.99 up for grabs during 30 May – 29 Jun:

US:

Europe:

About Baseus

Founded in 2011, Baseus was born out of utmost care for users. The company embodies its slogan: Practical. Reliable. Base on User. This shows the pursuit of ultimate practicality to solve users' problems with outstanding design and fashionable appearances that also reflect reliability, high quality, and cost-effectiveness. Baseus delivers a variety of products - including Portable Chargers, Desktop Chargers, Wall Chargers, Wireless Earbuds, and Docking Stations.

