PAIG AI Rebrands As Trust3 AI To Lead The Way In Trusted AI Adoption

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PAIG AI, a leading provider of AI governance and performance solutions, has officially rebranded as Trust3 AI . This strategic rebranding reflects the company's commitment to help enterprises address the growing complexities surrounding AI reliability, governance, and security.

Organizations adopting AI today face significant challenges-from ensuring the reliability of AI outputs to managing regulatory compliance and mitigating security risks. Without comprehensive visibility into AI and agent activities across their enterprise, organizations struggle to build the trust necessary for widespread adoption. Trust3 AI aims to simplify that process by equipping businesses with a unified trust layer that ensures confidence at every stage of the AI application lifecycle.

The rebranding reinforces our mission to help enterprises seamlessly integrate governance, transparency, and accountability into their AI systems, empowering them to move from experimentation to operationalization without compromise.

A Platform Built to Enable Trust

Trust3 AI's innovative platform focuses on three core pillars of trust-building across AI systems, Reliability, Governance, and Security:



Reliability – Trust3 AI enhances the consistency and accuracy of AI systems by providing domain-enriched semantic layers and AI-driven analytics. It ensures AI systems deliver accurate, efficient, and consistent results to prevent errors, hallucinations, and inconsistent outputs that undermine trust and disrupt business processes. Trust3 AI enables enterprises to deliver dependable outcomes across AI systems.

Success Story: A healthcare client leveraging Trust3 AI achieved a 40% improvement in the accuracy of its clinical AI tools, significantly enhancing patient care outcomes.



Governance : With advanced governance tools, Trust3 AI helps enterprises streamline compliance and maintain oversight. Features include continuous audit trails, AI inventories for tracking deployed solutions, and compliance with global frameworks like GDPR and the EU AI Act.

Key Insight: With stricter AI regulations becoming the standard, Trust3 AI simplifies governance, enabling enterprises to focus on scaling innovation while staying compliant.

Security : Trust3 AI addresses security concerns by creating robust guardrails to mitigate risks such as malicious use cases and data exposure. Businesses can confidently scale their AI initiatives with proactive risk mapping and adaptive security measures.

Industry Stats: 97% of organizations using generative AI report security concerns. Trust3 AI eliminates these risks, fostering safe innovation.

Why Trust Matters in AI

The name Trust3 AI underscores the company's belief that trust is a continuous process spanning the full App lifecycle with AI . Unlike one-off solutions, the platform integrates reliability, governance, and security into every stage, allowing businesses to deploy AI systems that are as trustworthy as they are innovative.

"Trust isn't just a checkbox; it's a competitive advantage. With Trust3 AI, we're not just providing technology, but fostering partnerships to ensure that AI adoption is informed, transparent, and ethical," Neeraj Sabharwal, Co-Founder Trust3 AI, added.

Advancing AI with Strategic Partnerships

Trust3 AI has also strengthened its capabilities through partnerships with industry-leading platforms like Snowflake and Databricks via their startup accelerator programs. These collaborations enhance the seamless integration of Trust3 AI's solutions, supporting customers across industries as they adopt next-generation AI platforms.

Looking Ahead

For enterprises ready to overcome the mounting challenges of AI adoption, Trust3 AI represents a transformation-not just a tool. By focusing on the 3 pillars of reliability, governance, and security, Trust3 AI enables the enterprise-ready future of artificial intelligence.

About Trust3 AI

Based in San Francisco, Trust3 AI (formerly PAIG AI) is a leader in AI governance, security, and lifecycle management solutions. Trust3 AI's unified platform empowers businesses to adopt AI responsibly by building trust into every AI interaction.

Trust3 AI is trusted by organizations across industries, from healthcare to finance, and is proud to be part of the Snowflake and Databricks startup accelerator programs. For more information, visit and follow us on Linkedin

