Cognizant Recognized As Pega Partner Of The Year For Advancing AI-Powered Enterprise Transformation

Cognizant announced an expanded strategic collaboration with Pegasystems Inc.

TEANECK, N.J., June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH ) has been named Partner of the Year by Pegasystems, Inc., a global leader in enterprise software, at the annual PegaWorld 2025 conference. The award recognizes Cognizant's outstanding contributions to enterprise transformation through its long-standing collaboration with Pega, with an emphasis on delivery excellence, innovation and client success.

As businesses are under increasing pressure to modernize operations and harness AI to remain competitive, the Cognizant-Pega partnership works to help global enterprises move beyond digital transformation buzzwords toward real business outcomes. From workflow automation to intelligent customer engagement, the alliance brings together Cognizant's deep industry consulting expertise and Pega's low-code platform to tackle complex operational challenges at scale.

"Our clients aren't just seeking tools, they're seeking transformation," said Roshan Subudhi, Global Sales and Practice Lead, Enterprise Platform Services, Cognizant. "Whether it's redesigning customer journeys with AI or reengineering core processes through automation, the path forward demands a combination of platform innovation and domain expertise. Our partnership with Pega delivers both, helping enterprises not just adapt but lead in their respective markets."

As a Global Elite Partner in the Pega ecosystem, Cognizant offers a full suite of consulting and implementation services spanning advisory, development, integration, and managed services. The firm's delivery model is grounded in agility and precision, supporting enterprises from early-stage automation pilots to full-scale AI-powered reinvention.

"Congratulations to Cognizant for receiving the Partner of the Year Award," said Daniel Österberg-Holm, vice president, global partner ecosystems, Pegasystems. "This achievement highlights their exceptional expertise in leveraging Cognizant's powerful capabilities to drive agility and adaptability. Together, we are committed to empowering our customers to overcome challenges, achieve digital excellence, and make a lasting impact on the industries they serve. We look forward to our continued collaboration."

Cognizant's leadership in automation and AI services has earned it consistent recognition from industry analysts. In 2025, Cognizant was recognized as a Leader in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Assessment for Intelligent Process Automation Services for the sixth consecutive year. Cognizant was also recognized as a Leader in the High-Tech Industry Digital Services 2024–2025 RadarViewTM by Avasant, for efforts in accelerating co-innovation in next-generation AI solutions.

