Orlando, FL - 2nd Jun, 2025 - AI Professionals University (AIPU), also known as AI Pro University, the world's fastest-growing AI education platform, is proud to announce the launch of its Series B funding round. The company is seeking to raise between $10 to $15 million at a $50 million valuation and is extending invitations exclusively to investors who have a proven track record of backing unicorn AI companies.

Founded in 2024 by internet marketing and technology visionary Samuel Stewart Blake, AI Professionals University has become a force in the artificial intelligence education space, serving thousands of students with a cutting-edge curriculum, practical certifications, and an ever-evolving library of automation tools. In just over a year, AIPU has scaled rapidly, completing its first round of funding from private investors and now accelerating toward becoming a dominant player in AI training and certification.

"This second round is not about capital alone - it's about aligning with visionaries who understand the future of AI and education," said founder and CEO Samuel Stewart Blake. "We're inviting partners who have successfully scaled unicorns in the AI sector because we believe AI education is the next great transformation in human productivity."

The Vision Behind AI Professionals University

AI Professionals University was built on the belief that artificial intelligence should be accessible to everyone - not just software engineers or Silicon Valley insiders. In 2025, the company surpassed 5,000 enrolled students, all served by a single, powerful certification program focused on AI and ChatGPT mastery, containing over 150 learning modules.

AIPU's success rate stands at over 90%, with the vast majority of students completing the program and going on to apply their AI skills in their careers or businesses. The company's mission is to become the world's go-to destination for AI certification and ChatGPT certification - offering powerful education in a format that's fast, clear, and actionable.

Series B Goals and Investor Outreach

With the Series B raise now open, AI Professionals University is targeting elite investors. The team has contacted prestigious venture capital firms including Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) and Andy Dunn of Red Swan Ventures and is in the process of scheduling meetings, among many other potential investor conversations. While AIPU has been approached by several interested parties, the company is taking a deliberate and selective approach to ensure alignment with its long-term vision.

Out of the $10–$15 million being raised, $1 million will be reinvested directly into expanding the educational program, including new modules, interactive features, and certification tracks. An additional $2 million is earmarked for talent acquisition, with a goal to build a team of 50 employees, including at least 20 AI specialists dedicated to researching new tools and creating updated training for the AIPU student community.

"We're not just scaling a platform - we're building an AI training ecosystem," said Blake. "This funding allows us to continue innovating while ensuring our students always get the most up-to-date and useful education possible."

Backing from Internet Marketing Elite

AIPU's growth has been supercharged by the involvement of one of the most respected investors in the internet marketing world. Though currently unnamed, this investor has provided capital and strategic insight, helping the company scale its reach, advertising effectiveness, and overall market presence.

"In under 18 months, AI Professionals University has built something unique - it's not just another course platform, it's a full-stack AI education experience," said the investor. "There's massive potential for global impact here."

Preparing for Global Reach

AI Pro University is now planning its global expansion. The Series B funds will support the translation of the certification into multiple languages, as well as the development of its flagship mobile app, expected to launch on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store by Q4 2025.

"We're building the Coursera of AI," Blake said. "Except instead of six-month degrees, we give you results in a week."

Results and Momentum

In 2024 and 2025 combined, AIPU has:



Gained 5,000+ enrolled students

Released one high-impact ChatGPT certification program with 150+ modules

Achieved a 90%+ success rate among students

Built a thriving affiliate and educator community Maintained over 70% monthly member retention

Their training covers ChatGPT mastery, AI automation agents, business tools, lead generation, ad copywriting, customer service AI, and more.

With low entry barriers and highly practical content, AI Professionals University has quickly become the preferred choice for professionals, entrepreneurs, and businesses looking to adapt to the AI revolution.

Staying Private and Purpose-Driven

AI Professionals University is committed to remaining a private company. "We believe in maintaining autonomy so we can make decisions that serve our students - not shareholders," said Blake. "Going public isn't part of our roadmap. Our mission comes first."

The long-term vision is to certify over 1 million students by 2027, making AIPU the global leader in hands-on AI certification and ChatGPT training.

Join the Movement

The Series B round is more than a fundraising initiative - it's an invitation to help shape the future of education. AI Pro University is calling on proven AI investors to partner in building a world where AI tools are not feared - they're mastered and used to create abundance.

Interested investors with AI unicorn experience can contact ....

About AI Professionals University

Founded in 2024 by Samuel Stewart Blake, AI Professionals University (AIPU) - also known as AI Pro University - is the world's fastest-growing AI certification platform. With a mission to make AI accessible, the company offers expert-led training, powerful tools, and real-world certifications. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, AIPU currently serves over 5,000 students with one of the most comprehensive ChatGPT and AI certification programs on the market.