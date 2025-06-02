No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund

No Limit Holdings (NLH), an investment firm focused on global blockchain assets, and ClearVue Partners (CVP), a leading consumer & technology growth equity firm today announced the final close of CVP NoLimit Fund II (Fund II) which will invest into native crypto projects in a digital asset industry that they expect will grow to nearly $15 trillion in total market capitalization by 2030.

NLH is led by Gin Chao, an independent Board member of Binance.US and former Strategy Officer of Binance.com , and was founded on the mission to accelerate value creation through blockchain technology globally. The firm launched CVP NoLimit Fund I (Fund I) in 2022, which invested into 40+ projects and has significantly outperformed Bitcoin with top decile DPI (distributed to paid-in capital) and MOIC (multiple on invested capital) metrics to date.

This performance was achieved through disciplined underwriting into the fast-evolving infrastructure and DeFi landscapes as well as new sectors such as DePIN (decentralized physical infrastructure networks). Fund I led the pre-seed round of Wynd Labs, a core contributor to Grass Protocol, one of the most successful DePIN projects developed to date. Grass allows users to earn rewards by sharing their unused internet bandwidth and verified institutions to access public web data through the network. Fund I also supported new L1s, Sei and Sui, as well as next-generation synthetic stablecoin Ethena.

NLH expects continued growth in the blockchain industry over the next five years, with total market capitalization approaching $15 trillion by 2030 as the regulatory environment stabilizes and institutional adoption accelerates. While leading Binance Labs in early 2019, Chao predicted Bitcoin's 2021 cycle high of $50-100k after Bitcoin had declined 75% from $20k to $5k. When Bitcoin was under $20k after the FTX meltdown in late 2022, he called a Bitcoin high of around $150k for 2025. NLH anticipates a Bitcoin high of $400-500k in the upcoming cycle, gaining further market share against gold as both a hedge against sovereign risk and a more efficient store of value.

Fund II is positioned to lead early-stage investments into the latest generation of mission-first founders in the upcoming cycle. Fund I was an early investor into the cross-section of blockchain and AI, which continues to be one of several core pillars for Fund II. The team also sees significant opportunities emerging in B2C applications and recently launched its inaugural business plan competition in conjunction with leading FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) executives to develop blockchain solutions for global enterprises serving billions of consumers.

Fund II exceeded its $100 million target within 9 months and has made investments into portfolio projects including Altius, Aro Network, Blum, Hyperlend, and ICN.

About No Limit Holdings

No Limit Holdings (www.nolimitholdings.xyz ), an investment firm focused on global blockchain assets, launched CVP NoLimit Fund I in 2022 and CVP NoLimit Fund II in 2024. The firm manages over $300 million of AUM and over 50 portfolio projects. For inquiries, please contact

About ClearVue Partners

ClearVue Partners (

PICTURE Left to right: Will Chen, Jeremy Huff, Malcolm Shu, Harry Hui, Gin Chao, Anatoly Kondiyakov