Cruising Kitchens And Perfect Tender Hot Chicken Join Forces To Launch Flagship Truck At El Camino

Food truck mogul Cameron Davies partners with Ricky Ortiz to ignite the next big national hot chicken brand.

SAN ANTONIO, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Two of Texas' most innovative culinary powerhouses are joining forces. Cameron Davies, founder of Cruising Kitchens, and San Antonio restaurateur and food truck impresario Ricky Ortiz have officially teamed up to unveil a brand-new Perfect Tender Hot Chicken flagship truck, now open at El Camino (1009 Avenue B, San Antonio, TX 78215).

This launch marks the first major step in an ambitious national rollout for Perfect Tender-a bold, modern take on Nashville-style hot chicken that's become one of Texas' most viral food concepts. The collaboration brings together Davies' world-renowned expertise in custom mobile fabrication and Ortiz's unmatched ability to create culturally resonant, internet-breaking brands.

Davies, whose company Cruising Kitchens is the largest custom food truck manufacturer in the world, has crafted mobile experiences for clients such as Shaquille O'Neal, H-E-B, the U.S. Military, and numerous major franchises. Featured on the Discovery Channel, Food Network, and beyond, Davies is now channeling his experience into a brand he's building from the inside out.

"We've helped brands scale nationwide-but with Perfect Tender, we're not just building a truck; we're building a franchise we own and grow together," said Davies. "The flavor, the brand, the vision-this is the kind of concept that becomes a household name."

Ortiz-creator of Perfect Tender and founder of acclaimed concepts like El Camino and Besame-has consistently delivered culturally driven dining experiences with viral appeal. His track record of food trucks and restaurants across Texas has made him one of the most influential voices in the regional culinary scene.

"Cameron builds the most elite trucks in the country, and I've built brands that people can't stop talking about," said Ortiz. "Perfect Tender isn't just food-it's an experience. This new truck at El Camino is our proof of concept-and the beginning of something much bigger."

The flagship truck will serve as both a showcase and operational prototype for additional Perfect Tender trucks and future brick-and-mortar locations. By merging cutting-edge fabrication, bold culinary vision, and deep Texas roots, Davies and Ortiz aim to take Perfect Tender from local favorite to national phenomenon.

Expect more trucks. More flavor. More fire. Perfect Tender is coming to a city near you.

