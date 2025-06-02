The Ensign Group Acquires Two Skilled Nursing Facilities In Idaho

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG), the parent company of the EnsignTM group of companies, which invest in and provide skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, other rehabilitative and healthcare services, and real estate, announced today that it acquired the operations of Ironwood Rehabilitation and Care Center, an 80-bed skilled nursing facility located in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho and Lakeside Rehabilitation and Care Center, a 100-bed skilled nursing facility also located in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. These acquisitions were effective June 1, 2025 and are subject to a long-term, triple net master lease with a third-party landlord.

“We are excited to add these two facilities to our increasing presence in Idaho,” said Barry Port, Ensign's Chief Executive Officer.“Coeur d'Alene is an area that we are thrilled to be in and look forward to continued growth around these facilities,” he added.

Steve Farnsworth, President of Pennant Healthcare LLC, Ensign's northwest subsidiary, added“These facilities are a wonderful fit for us both culturally and operationally and there should be a seamless transition bringing them into our local cluster. The caregivers are amazing, and we can't wait to work with them to provide incredible service to our residents and their families.”

In a separate transaction on the same day, Ensign announced that it acquired the operations of Toluca Lake Transitional Care, a 52-bed skilled nursing facility located in North Hollywood, California. The real estate will be acquired by a subsidiary of Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT, Inc., Ensign's captive real estate company, following receipt of state regulatory approvals. The acquisition was part of the larger acquisition of seven other facilities from Providence Home and Community Care, which was announced in December 2024.

These acquisitions were effective as of June 1, 2025, and bring Ensign's growing portfolio to 347 healthcare operations, which includes 44 senior living operations, across 17 states. Ensign subsidiaries, including Standard Bearer, own 144 real estate assets. Mr. Port reaffirmed that Ensign is actively seeking opportunities to acquire real estate and to lease both well-performing and struggling skilled nursing, senior living and other healthcare related businesses throughout the United States.

The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 347 healthcare facilities in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. More information about Ensign is available at .

