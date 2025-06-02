Italy's Mount Etna Erupts, Spews Lava And Ash No Threat To Locals (WATCH)

Mount Etna, one of the world's most active volcanoes, has erupted once again, sending lava and ash into the sky from its Southeast Crater. The volcano, located on the Italian island of Sicily, is currently showing near-continuous explosive activity, according to Italy's National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV).

In a post on social media, INGV said the eruptions have grown stronger and now include a lava fountain. Infrared images released by the institute show streams of hot lava flowing down the mountain's slope.

Video shared by INGV shows a thick cloud of ash and smoke rising high into the sky. However, authorities have confirmed that there is no immediate danger to local residents or to air travel. People living near the volcano are familiar with such eruptions, as Mount Etna erupts frequently.

Mount Etna is Europe's most active volcano and the most active stratovolcano in the world. Stratovolcanoes are tall, cone-shaped volcanoes built up over thousands of years by layers of hardened lava and ash.

Etna erupts almost every year, and while it sometimes covers nearby towns in volcanic dust, it rarely causes serious damage. Just over a year ago, Etna's eruption created rare smoke rings known as vortex bubbles, delighting skywatchers.

