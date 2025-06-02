334-Pound Man Sues Walt Disney World Over 'Catastrophic Injuries' Sustained On Waterslide
The lawsuit was filed last Thursday by Strickland, even after considering the fact that he was more than 30 pounds above the ride's weight limit at the time of the alleged accident. The weight limit of the Downhill Double Dipper ride in context is 300 pounds. At the time, Strickland weighed 334 pounds, meaning that he was well above the advised weight limit by a considerable 30 pounds at the very least.Also Read | Scary video: Man uses rope bridge to cross raging river in Arunachal Pradesh
The lawsuit suggests that Strickland allegedly ended up being "momentarily airborne" on the waterslide and then landing with a huge force on the hard plastic surface of the slide, instead of the inner tube he was riding in. This caused Strickland some major injuries, for which he is seeking damages, according to the complaint. The lawsuit majorly pins the blame for the incident on the Walt Disney World theme park's waterslide design and the uncontrollable speed.Lawsuit cites 'scarring, disability, and mental anguish'
Strickland claims that he has suffered massive body injuries, followed by scarring, disability, disfigurement, as well as mental anguish. According to NY Post, he also claims in the complaint to have lost the capacity of "enjoying his life", and is still trying to grapple with the haunting incident from the theme park.Also Read | Disturbed Parents; Anxious Kids; Helpless System | Delhi Schools Fee Hike
This complaint simply adds to the piling number of lawsuits and complaints against Walt Disney World. In another separate incident, a One Long Island is suing them for a whopping $2 million in damages after getting scarred by a "mammoth" onslaught.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
CommentsNo comment