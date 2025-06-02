334-Pound Man Sues Walt Disney World Over 'Catastrophic Injuries' Sustained On Waterslide

MENAFN - Live Mint) A 334-pound man allegedly injured himself in a 'catastrophic manner' at a Walt Disney World theme park back in 2021, and has now filed a lawsuit against the organization for the damages sustained. Eugene Strickland, the filer of the lawsuit, claims that he is still struggling from the 'catastrophic' injuries sustained at Disney's Blizzard Beach Waterpark in July 2021, and is seeking $50,000 in damages, according to the NY Post.

What exactly does the lawsuit suggest?

The lawsuit was filed last Thursday by Strickland, even after considering the fact that he was more than 30 pounds above the ride's weight limit at the time of the alleged accident. The weight limit of the Downhill Double Dipper ride in context is 300 pounds. At the time, Strickland weighed 334 pounds, meaning that he was well above the advised weight limit by a considerable 30 pounds at the very least.

| Scary video: Man uses rope bridge to cross raging river in Arunachal Pradesh

The lawsuit suggests that Strickland allegedly ended up being "momentarily airborne" on the waterslide and then landing with a huge force on the hard plastic surface of the slide, instead of the inner tube he was riding in. This caused Strickland some major injuries, for which he is seeking damages, according to the complaint. The lawsuit majorly pins the blame for the incident on the Walt Disney World theme park's waterslide design and the uncontrollable speed.

Lawsuit cites 'scarring, disability, and mental anguish'

Strickland claims that he has suffered massive body injuries, followed by scarring, disability, disfigurement, as well as mental anguish. According to NY Post, he also claims in the complaint to have lost the capacity of "enjoying his life", and is still trying to grapple with the haunting incident from the theme park.

| Disturbed Parents; Anxious Kids; Helpless System | Delhi Schools Fee Hike

This complaint simply adds to the piling number of lawsuits and complaints against Walt Disney World. In another separate incident, a One Long Island is suing them for a whopping $2 million in damages after getting scarred by a "mammoth" onslaught.