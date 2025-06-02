Maximum Q Business Platform Launches Techniques To Develop Extraordinary Leaders Newfound Skillsets And Empowerment

Lisa Trapani Shumate, Maximum Q

Maximum Q Business Platform Launches Offering Techniques to Develop Extraordinary Leaders Newfound Skillsets and Empowerment

MARLTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Maximum Q Business Platform Launches Offering Techniques to Develop Extraordinary Leaders Newfound Skillsets and EmpowermentMaximum Q, a new leadership development platform founded by media executive and leadership coach Lisa Trapani Shumate, officially launches today, offering a range of practical tools and programs for professionals seeking to strengthen their leadership capabilities.The platform is designed to help both emerging and established leaders navigate today's fast-changing workplace with greater confidence, self-awareness, and purpose. Through online courses, live virtual bootcamps, and personalized coaching, Maximum Q provides accessible development experiences that support growth in mindset, communication, and executive presence.“Effective leadership today is about more than IQ or even EQ-it's about how you lead others through change, with clarity and character,” said Shumate.“Maximum Q is designed to help leaders build those skills intentionally.”At the heart of the platform is The Five Q's, a proprietary framework developed by Shumate that identifies essential leadership competencies that produce high-performing teams:.OQ – Outlook: Cultivate optimism, reframe challenges, and lead through uncertainty..YQ – You: Deepen self-awareness, clarify values, beliefs, and mindset to strengthen personal leadership style..SQ – Social: Enhance your ability to build relationships, manage conflict and foster empathy, and trust within the teams you lead..PQ – Presence (Executive Presence): Embody OQ, YQ and SQ principles in all you say and do, creating a polished, respected and memorable impression with everyone you meet..CQ – Career: Pursue intentional career growth through feedback, mentorship and continuous learning, positioning yourself for long-term success.Shumate, a veteran leader with decades of experience in media management and board service, brings her real-world perspective to the program design. She is also the author of two books on personal and career leadership, is an ICF Certified Coach, and serves as an adjunct professor at the University of Houston.Maximum Q takes its name from the aerospace term describing the moment of maximum dynamic pressure on a rocket-when resilience is tested before breakthrough. The concept reflects the platform's mission: helping leaders push through challenges and grow stronger under pressure.To learn more about Maximum Q programs or register for upcoming events, visit .________________________________________MaximumQ is leadership development platform founded by Lisa Trapani Shumate. Built on The Five Q's framework, the platform provides practical, mindset-driven tools to help leaders grow their influence, strengthen teams, and lead with purpose. Programs include live virtual bootcamps, self-paced learning, executive coaching, and free monthly masterclasses.

Mindie Barnett

MB and Associates Public Relations

+1 609-923-1639

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.