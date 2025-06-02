The Global Associates Launches 'TGA Outreach' A Proprietary Sales Engagement Platform Enhancing Lead Generation & Client Value

Hyderabad - Jun 2, 2025 - The Global Associates (), a leading provider of B2B lead generation services, proudly announces the launch of TGA Outreach, its proprietary Lead Generation platform that seamlessly integrates CRM capabilities with marketing automation. This cutting-edge platform is designed to enhance service efficiency, ensuring clients get more value from their engagement.

TGA Outreach is the result of The Global Associates' commitment to innovation, streamlining lead generation processes while optimizing sales and marketing efforts. The platform offers a centralized system that automates outreach, tracks prospect interactions, and provides real-time insights for improved decision-making.

TGA Outreach combines CRM, sales automation, and marketing automation into a single intuitive interface, enabling businesses to manage leads, track interactions, and streamline sales pipelines effortlessly. It enhances engagement through AI-powered insights and provides real-time analytics for improved forecasting.

“With TGA Outreach, we're not just enhancing our internal efficiency-we're revolutionizing how businesses connect, engage, and convert prospects,” said Jhumki Pandey Sinha Roy, Director, Strategy & Operations at The Global Associates.“By offering a smarter, more automated, and data-driven approach, we ensure our clients achieve higher ROI and experience better outcomes from their lead generation efforts.”

The launch of TGA Outreach underscores The Global Associates' dedication to continuous improvement, reinforcing its position as a leader in the B2B Lead Generation ecosystem. The platform is now live, promising to redefine the standards of outsourced lead generation and sales engagement.

For more information, visit or contact Mohammad Aquib at ...

About The Global Associates

The Global Associates is a premier B2B lead generation firm specializing in appointment setting, content marketing, personalized outreach, and event marketing. With a deep understanding of complex sales cycles, The Global Associates delivers qualified leads and tangible results for global clients across industries.