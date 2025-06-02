Cole Peacock Encourages More Floridians To Pursue Entrepreneurship In A Rapidly Growing Startup Environment

MENAFN - GetNews) “When I started my first company, I made mistakes and even had to shut it down. But the lessons I learned there became the foundation for everything I do now,"Florida-based business leader outlines practical steps for aspiring entrepreneurs and urges greater community-driven innovation across the state

Cole Peacock, Chief Operating Officer of CDI Utilities and a Florida-based inventor and entrepreneur, is advocating for broader participation in Florida's growing startup ecosystem. Through a new awareness effort, Peacock is calling on individuals from all backgrounds to take the first steps toward entrepreneurship, sharing advice, insights, and data that highlight both the need and the opportunity.

“Entrepreneurship isn't reserved for people with perfect resumes or fancy degrees,” said Peacock.“It's about solving problems, taking calculated risks, and building something from the ground up-something anyone can start doing with the right mindset and a little support.”

Florida ranks among the top five states for new business formation in the U.S., according to the U.S. Census Bureau. In 2023 alone, over 684,000 new business applications were filed in Florida-yet many aspiring entrepreneurs still struggle with access to mentorship, funding, and step-by-step guidance.

Peacock, who launched a tech startup in his early 20s and now co-leads a public utility company, believes entrepreneurship can be a vehicle for both personal growth and economic resilience, especially in underserved or transitioning communities.

“When I started my first company, I made mistakes and even had to shut it down. But the lessons I learned there became the foundation for everything I do now,” he said.“We need to normalize failure as part of the process, not the end of the road.”

Cole's Tips for Getting Started in Florida's Startup Scene:



Start small but think big: Solve a specific local problem and build from there.

Use free resources: Florida has dozens of Small Business Development Centers (SBDCs), incubators, and mentorship programs statewide.

Network early: Join local business groups, tech meetups, or chambers of commerce. Your first customer or partner might be one conversation away.

Document your goals:“I write down all my goals-long-term and short-term-and check in weekly. It keeps me on track,” Peacock adds. Don't wait for permission:“The biggest mistake is waiting for the 'perfect moment.' There's no such thing,” he says.



Peacock believes Florida's diverse industries-ranging from tourism to agriculture to clean tech-offer fertile ground for innovation, especially for entrepreneurs focused on local impact.

“Florida isn't just a place to retire or vacation. It's a place to build,” he said.“If you understand your community's needs, you're already ahead.”

He's also urging established business owners to support the next wave of founders by sharing their experiences, offering internships, and participating in local mentorship programs.

“If you've built something, reach back and help someone else do the same,” he said.“That's how you grow a real entrepreneurial culture-one that lifts people up and keeps talent in Florida.”

Peacock is encouraging aspiring entrepreneurs to explore Florida's local resources, such as , visit local startup incubators, and begin connecting with business communities through events and networking platforms.

“You don't need to have it all figured out,” said Peacock.“Just start. Even a small idea can turn into something meaningful if you keep showing up and learning every day.”

About Cole Peacock:

Cole Peacock is a Florida-based entrepreneur, inventor, and the Chief Operating Officer of CDI Utilities. A licensed FAA pilot and former tech founder, he is known for his work in utility innovation, smart infrastructure, and community advocacy. He actively supports youth mentorship and business development initiatives across the state.