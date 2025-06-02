NTS Acquires Trailblazer Innovations, Accelerating Growth In Defense And Homeland Security Sectors

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NexTech Solutions (NTS) , a leading provider of mission-focused technology solutions for defense and government agencies, is proud to announce its acquisition of Trailblazer Innovations , a pioneering company in Blue Force Tracking (BFT) and Tagging, Tracking, and Locating (TTL) integrated systems. The acquisition strengthens NTS's operational technology portfolio and enhances its ability to deliver scalable situational awareness capabilities across U.S. government customers.

Trailblazer Innovations' alignment with the Department of State and hundreds of Department of Defense (DoD) agencies to include , U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM ) and U.S. Northern Command (NORTHCOM) , have established its reputation as an adaptable, high-performing provider of advanced field tracking and communications solutions. Its proven technologies will seamlessly integrate into the NTS Technology, Software and Solutions (TSS) business unit, expanding their current customer base and accelerating deployment of proven technology solutions across new mission areas.

"Trailblazer Innovations offers highly effective, field-tested technologies in Blue Force Tracking and TTL," said Joseph Paull, CEO, NTS. "Their tools directly support and complement the operational solutions NTS delivers at the tactical edge. We're proud to bring their team into the NTS fold."

This acquisition also signals NTS's expansion into new customer segments , notably within the Department of Homeland Security , that will enhance operational coordination and visibility along the U.S. Southwest border and coastal waters. By combining Trailblazer's agile innovation with NTS's operational scale, the company is positioned to meet growing demands for integrated situational awareness at home and abroad.

"Joining forces with NTS allows us to accelerate our impact, broaden our customer footprint, and continue delivering solutions that directly support those in the field," said Michael Hicks, President & Founder, Trailblazer Innovations.

The Trailblazer Innovations team will continue operating under the NTS umbrella, ensuring seamless support to existing customers while scaling new capabilities across the NTS broader mission set.

About NTS

For over 11 years, NTS has provided systems engineering, operational support, hardware, software, testing and evaluation, and subject matter experts to support U.S. DoD missions. Our experts and engineers understand the challenges organizations face in finding and implementing the best defense technology solutions to meet their mission-critical objectives as the global technology landscape dynamically evolves. We proudly support the United States Department of Defense and many other U.S. government customers around the world to determine the best solutions for exceeding mission objectives.

To learn more about NTS, visit our Website or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Instagram .

About Trailblazer Innovations

Trailblazer Innovations is an industry leader in Blue Force Tracking (BFT) and Tagging, Tracking, and Locating (TTL) solutions, delivering integrated capabilities that enhance situational awareness and command coordination. Building on a strong record of support to SOCOM, the Department of State, and other federal agencies, the company specializes in secure, lightweight, and versatile technologies built for the most demanding operational environments.

Media Contact:

Emilie Daigle

Marketing Manager

[email protected]

928.315.5229

SOURCE NexTech Solutions

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED