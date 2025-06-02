Double Flush Septic Services Expands Fleet And Service Area With Major Investment In Second Truck

MEDINA, Ohio, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Double Flush Septic Services, Northeast Ohio's trusted provider of fast, reliable septic tank cleaning services, is proud to announce a major milestone in the company's growth. The family-owned business has officially expanded its fleet with the purchase of a second septic truck and another full-time technician, doubling its service capacity and reinforcing its commitment to serving homeowners and businesses across nine Ohio counties.

With this expansion, Double Flush Septic Services can now better serve Ashland, Cuyahoga, Erie, Lorain, Medina, Portage, Summit, Stark, and Wayne counties , providing even faster response times, greater availability, and continued dedication to high-quality service.

Founded by Scott Scholz in 2022 , Double Flush Septic Services has quickly earned a reputation for honest, dependable, and competitively priced septic services. They offer full-service septic services including routine pumping, emergency services, annual service contracts, installations and repairs.

"This is a huge step for us," said Scott Scholz, Founder of Double Flush. "Adding a second truck means we can help twice as many homeowners and businesses without compromising the personalized service we're known for. We've built this company on hard work and treating people right, and now we're excited to bring that same level of care to even more communities across Northeast Ohio."

The new truck and technician allows for greater scheduling flexibility and improved availability for emergency services, which are in high demand throughout the region. As local septic systems age and housing demand continues to grow in rural and suburban areas in Northeast Ohio, Double Flush Septic is positioning itself to meet that need head-on.

With a strong focus on education and transparency, the team at Double Flush Septic Services works closely with customers to explain every step of the process. Whether it's your first service or you're a long-time client, the company's mission remains the same: to keep your system flowing smoothly and your property clean and safe.

For more information or to schedule a service, visit or call (330) 391-5551.

About Double Flush Septic Services

Founded in 2022, Double Flush Septic Services offers fast, friendly, and affordable septic pumping services across Northeast Ohio. Locally owned and operated, the company is known for clear communication, upfront pricing, and high-quality workmanship. Whether it's routine maintenance or an emergency cleanout, Double Flush is here to help with no gimmicks and no mess-just reliable service you can trust.

