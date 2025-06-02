Singapore Enforces Overseas Crypto Service Ban For Unlicensed Firms

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

The Monetary Authority of Singapore has mandated that all locally based digital token service providers without a valid license must cease offering services to overseas clients by 30 June 2025. This directive, issued without a transitional grace period, underscores Singapore's commitment to aligning with global anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing standards.

Under the Financial Services and Markets Act , entities operating from Singapore and providing digital token services abroad are required to obtain a DTSP license. This regulation applies to both individuals and corporations, regardless of whether they are already licensed under the Payment Services Act or the Securities and Futures Act . The MAS has clarified that exemptions are limited, primarily for technical service providers that do not handle client funds or digital tokens.

The licensing process is stringent, with the MAS indicating approvals will be granted only in exceptional cases. Applicants must demonstrate a sound business model and provide valid reasons for operating from Singapore while serving overseas markets. Minimum requirements include a base capital of SGD 250,000 for companies and partnerships, or a cash deposit of the same amount for individuals. Additionally, firms must have at least one local resident director or partner and maintain a physical office in Singapore with staff present for a minimum of 10 days per month.

Licensed DTSPs are subject to ongoing regulatory obligations, including comprehensive AML/CFT measures such as customer due diligence, transaction monitoring, and compliance with value transfer requirements. They must also adhere to standards for technology risk management, cyber hygiene, and business continuity planning. Regular submission of regulatory returns and clear disclosure of risk warnings to customers are mandatory.

See also Areal Chain Announces Launch of Layer 1 Blockchain at Crypto Expo Dubai 2025

The MAS has emphasized that there will be no transitional arrangements for firms currently operating without a license. Entities must halt all overseas digital token services immediately unless they secure the necessary authorization. Failure to comply will result in regulatory penalties.

This move by the MAS reflects a broader effort to prevent regulatory arbitrage and ensure that digital asset service providers operating from Singapore adhere to international standards. By enforcing strict licensing requirements and eliminating transitional leniency, Singapore aims to bolster its reputation as a secure and compliant hub for digital financial services.

Arabian Post – Crypto News Network

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?