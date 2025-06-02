Microsoft Invests $400 Million In Swiss AI Expansion

Deutsch de Microsoft steckt 400 Millionen Dollar in Schweizer KI-Ausbau Original Read more: Microsoft steckt 400 Millionen Dollar in Schweizer KI-Ausba

Microsoft is investing $400 million in the areas of cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) in Switzerland. Among other things, the existing data centres in the Geneva and Zurich regions are being expanded as part of this investment. This content was published on June 2, 2025 - 13:51 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Microsoft President Brad Smith told the media in Bern on Monday that the technology company wants to meet the growing demand for cloud and AI services. He announced the expansion step together with Economics Minister Guy Parmelin and Microsoft Switzerland CEO Catrin Hinkel.

According to Smith, the investment is also intended to drive forward collaborations in Switzerland, for example with the national network of Swiss innovation parks. Microsoft also wants to expand its collaboration with international organisations in Geneva.

