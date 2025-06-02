Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Microsoft Invests $400 Million In Swiss AI Expansion

Microsoft Invests $400 Million In Swiss AI Expansion


2025-06-02 02:10:41
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Microsoft is investing $400 million in the areas of cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) in Switzerland. Among other things, the existing data centres in the Geneva and Zurich regions are being expanded as part of this investment. This content was published on June 2, 2025 - 13:51 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Deutsch de Microsoft steckt 400 Millionen Dollar in Schweizer KI-Ausbau Original Read more: Microsoft steckt 400 Millionen Dollar in Schweizer KI-Ausba

Microsoft President Brad Smith told the media in Bern on Monday that the technology company wants to meet the growing demand for cloud and AI services. He announced the expansion step together with Economics Minister Guy Parmelin and Microsoft Switzerland CEO Catrin Hinkel.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

According to Smith, the investment is also intended to drive forward collaborations in Switzerland, for example with the national network of Swiss innovation parks. Microsoft also wants to expand its collaboration with international organisations in Geneva.

More More Artificial intelligence in Switzerland: what's new for 2025

This content was published on Jan 27, 2025 New regulations, a“Swiss ChatGPT”, and autonomous vehicles: 2025 marks a pivotal year for the development of AI in Switzerland.

Read more: Artificial intelligence in Switzerland: what's new for 202

MENAFN02062025000210011054ID1109626984

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search