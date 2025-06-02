Microsoft Invests $400 Million In Swiss AI Expansion
Microsoft President Brad Smith told the media in Bern on Monday that the technology company wants to meet the growing demand for cloud and AI services. He announced the expansion step together with Economics Minister Guy Parmelin and Microsoft Switzerland CEO Catrin Hinkel.
According to Smith, the investment is also intended to drive forward collaborations in Switzerland, for example with the national network of Swiss innovation parks. Microsoft also wants to expand its collaboration with international organisations in Geneva.More More Artificial intelligence in Switzerland: what's new for 2025
