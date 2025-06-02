Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Such A Shame For The Education System Involving The Children Of Panama: Sixth Week Of Teachers' Strike

2025-06-02 02:09:15
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) There has been no dialogue but constant wrangling between unions and the executive branch. The indefinite teachers' strike, which began on April 23, is entering its sixth week. The unions are demanding the repeal of Law 462 and reject President Mulino's stance of not engaging with those protesting in the streets.


