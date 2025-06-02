GEODIS Launches GEODIS Airsmart: A Smarter, Sustainable Air Freight Solution

MENAFN - PR Newswire) By selecting the most energy-efficient aircraft and optimizing routing, GEODIS AirSmart significantly reduces GHG emissions. Leveraging external flight data and advanced analytics tools, the solution enables smarter routing decisions while enhancing performance.

This innovation marks a new step forward in GEODIS' route to decarbonization and to support its customers in achieving their climate goals. It also aligns with GEODIS' pledge to reduce absolute air freight emissions by 25% by 2030.

Emission savings through GEODIS AirSmart are available to all customers via its digital platforms, offering tangible and comparable environmental progress. It's a unique key differentiator in the freight forwarding industry increasingly focused on carbon-conscious performance.

"We're thrilled to introduce the launch of GEODIS AirSmart, our new innovative solution that combines high performance with reduced emissions in air freight. It's smart, it's sustainable, and it's a game-changer for GEODIS and our customers," said Henri Le Gouis, EVP, Global Freight Forwarding at GEODIS.

GEODIS also plans to expand its maritime offering by deploying a complementary solution based on a similar approach to lower emissions related to ocean freight.

