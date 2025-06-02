GEODIS Launches GEODIS Airsmart: A Smarter, Sustainable Air Freight Solution
This innovation marks a new step forward in GEODIS' route to decarbonization and to support its customers in achieving their climate goals. It also aligns with GEODIS' pledge to reduce absolute air freight emissions by 25% by 2030.
Emission savings through GEODIS AirSmart are available to all customers via its digital platforms, offering tangible and comparable environmental progress. It's a unique key differentiator in the freight forwarding industry increasingly focused on carbon-conscious performance.
"We're thrilled to introduce the launch of GEODIS AirSmart, our new innovative solution that combines high performance with reduced emissions in air freight. It's smart, it's sustainable, and it's a game-changer for GEODIS and our customers," said Henri Le Gouis, EVP, Global Freight Forwarding at GEODIS.
GEODIS also plans to expand its maritime offering by deploying a complementary solution based on a similar approach to lower emissions related to ocean freight.
GEODIS –
GEODIS is a leading global logistics provider acknowledged for its expertise across all aspects of the supply chain. As a growth partner to its clients, GEODIS specializes in four lines of business: Global Freight Forwarding, Global Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express Transport, and European Road Network. The Group operates a global network spanning nearly 170 countries and 50,000 employees. In 2024, GEODIS generated €11.3 billion in revenue. GEODIS is a company owned by SNCF group.
