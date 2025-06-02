Workiva Named A Leader In IDC Marketscape For ESG Reporting And Compliance Management Applications

MENAFN - 3BL) We are thrilled to report that Workiva was named a“leader” in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide ESG Reporting and Compliance Management Applications 2025 Vendor Assessment !

The IDC MarketScape noted the following strengths for Workiva:

Integrated reporting

“The Workiva platform seamlessly connects sustainability metrics with financial data, providing a holistic view of performance and helping organizations align their sustainability efforts with financial reporting for more comprehensive decision-making“

Comprehensive sustainability reporting

“The Workiva platform integrates automated data collection, framework alignment, and comprehensive reporting capabilities. This enables organizations to seamlessly comply with global ESG regulations and standards, including the CSRD, GRI, TCFD, and others, while maintaining data accuracy and consistency across multiple reporting frameworks.”

In-platform XBRL® tagging

“Workiva is one of the few vendors offering in-platform XBRL tagging. The platform provides standardized, machine-readable tags for ESG data, ensuring consistency and accuracy across reports.”

Audit capabilities

“With a foundation in compliance management, the Workiva platform has robust audit capabilities built in. The platform ensures full auditability, tracking changes, approvals, and historical data to maintain transparency and accountability throughout the ESG reporting process.”

Criteria Evaluated in the IDC MarketScape evaluation

The evaluation, authored by IDC's veteran analyst Amy Cravens, leverages her deep expertise in ESG reporting, sustainability management, and governance, risk, and compliance.

This IDC MarketScape report noted,“In evaluating ESG reporting software, factors that should be evaluated include:



“Data management, data verification, and data auditability: As companies face increasing regulatory scrutiny and stakeholder demands for transparency, having a single, unified system to collect and manage ESG data helps eliminate errors, duplication, and gaps in reporting. Reported metrics will need to be "data backed" and reported in a transparent, traceable, and auditable format.”

“Dashboards and workflows: ESG reporting is becoming an increasingly dynamic process, requiring more frequent review of data and progress with the insight and input of multiple personas across the organization.” “AI and automation: AI solutions are emerging that will automate aspects of ESG reporting by streamlining data collection, analysis, and reporting. AI-powered tools can automatically gather and process vast amounts of ESG data from various sources, reducing the time spent on manual data entry and minimizing human error.”

We invite you to explore the IDC MarketScape excerpt . If you'd like to see the Workiva platform in action, please join us for a live demo .