Sartori Cheese Acquires Rumiano Cheese Company

Acquisition supports Sartori's growth goals, commitment to cheesemaking and local family farms

PLYMOUTH, Wis., June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sartori Cheese , a fourth-generation family-owned company renowned for its award-winning artisan cheese, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Rumiano Cheese , a leader in organic cheese and butter known for its commitment to quality and sustainability.

This strategic acquisition brings together two heritage brands with a shared passion for crafting exceptional cheese. The combined expertise and resources will enhance Sartori's product offerings and expand its market reach while continuing to honor the traditions and values that both companies hold dear.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rumiano Cheese into the Sartori family," said Bert Sartori, CEO of Sartori Cheese. "This acquisition aligns with our mission to make the Best Cheese in the World. We look forward to building upon Rumiano's commitment to their Redwood Coast family farm partners and local community. Rumiano's dedication to excellence and innovation makes them a perfect fit for our company."

Established in 1919, Rumiano Cheese has built a legacy of producing premium, pasture-raised organic cheese and butter. The integration of Rumiano's product line will complement Sartori's existing portfolio, offering consumers a broader selection of artisanal cheeses.

"We are excited to join forces with Sartori Cheese," said Baird Rumiano, owner of Rumiano Cheese Company. "For over 100 years, the Rumiano family has been dedicated to crafting exceptional cheese and butter with unwavering integrity. As a fellow family-owned business, Sartori shares our core values and commitment to quality, tradition, and responsible stewardship. We're confident this next step in our journey will bring many exciting opportunities to our team, our local farmers, our customers, and to the communities we've proudly served for generations."

While Sartori will maintain the cheesemaking division of Rumiano Cheese Company in Crescent City, California, Masters Gallery Foods , a leading national supplier of cheese for private label retail, food service and industrial use, purchased Rumiano's converting facilities in Willows, California.

About Sartori Cheese:

Sartori, a fourth-generation family-owned company, has proudly produced award-winning, artisan cheese for customers worldwide since 1939. Rooted in Plymouth, Wisconsin, Sartori's emphasis on a high-quality and handcrafted approach to cheesemaking is a timeless family tradition. To learn more about Sartori's commitment to artisan cheesemaking, visit or connect with Sartori on Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok .

SOURCE Sartori Cheese

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED