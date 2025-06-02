Quranium, The Quantum-Secure Convergence Layer For AI, Web3, & The Next Internet, Secures Investment From Animoca Brands

Quranium Secures Investment from Animoca Brands

SWITZERLAND, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Quranium , the quantum-secure, AI-native, and EVM-compatible Layer 1 protocol that is redefining the infrastructure for the next era of the internet, today announced that it has secured an investment from Animoca Brands, the global leader in Web3.The investment solidifies a strategic alliance between two innovation powerhouses: Animoca Brands, with its unparalleled ecosystem of 540+ Web3 portfolio companies including Yuga Labs, Polygon, OpenSea, and Axie Infinity, and Quranium, the world's first blockchain to launch with post-quantum cryptography at its core, engineered for global scalability and security across AI, Web3, and IoT. With native AI logic, EVM compatibility, and quantum-secure infrastructure, it is purpose-built for the next generation of autonomous, decentralized applications.“Quranium is not just another Layer 1. It's the convergence layer, where quantum security, intelligent automation, and decentralized scale meet,” comments Kapil Dhiman, CEO and Co-Founder of Quranium.“Animoca Brands has consistently backed the world's most important Web3 projects, and we're honored to be part of that family. Their builder DNA and global reach will be instrumental as we expand our ecosystem.”Animoca Brands' investment underscores a shared mission: to empower users through digital ownership, radical transparency, and future-resilient infrastructure.By backing Quranium, Animoca Brands extends its reach into the quantum-secure infrastructure layer of Web3; one that not only protects against current and future threats but also powers the intelligent applications of tomorrow.Quranium, meanwhile, gains access to Animoca Brands' unmatched network of builders, creators, and institutional partners, accelerating its adoption across gaming, metaverse, and AI-powered sectors.Animoca Brands is a global Web3 leader with the mission to deliver digital property rights to consumers, helping to establish the open metaverse and its associated network effects. The company realizes its mission via three integrated business pillars: operating Web3 businesses to advance blockchain adoption; providing digital asset advisory services; and investment management, with a portfolio of investments in over 540 companies.-ends-Quranium is a Layer 1 blockchain protocol optimized for post-quantum security, AI integration, and EVM compatibility. It uses quantum-resistant encryption, supports intelligent automation at the protocol level, and enables seamless interoperability with the Ethereum Virtual Machine.The protocol is designed for high-throughput execution, deterministic consensus, and long-term resilience against both classical and quantum computational attacks.Launched in 2024 by a team of Web3 pioneers, Quranium has grown into a global organization with more than 50 team members. It is headquartered in Switzerland, and has offices in DMCC (UAE), and Singapore.Quranium's 2025 roadmap includes the recent rollout of its Proof-of-Stake Convergence Layer, an AI-native gaming environment, and QSafe Wallet, a quantum-secure multi-chain crypto wallet.Quranium provides foundational infrastructure for mission-critical systems and digital sovereignty in a converging technological landscape.Key facts and initiatives:Backed by Animoca Brands;Strategic GTM partner: PwC;Partnerships with MetaSig, MatterID, Hacken, Galaxe, LumaGames, etc.;Sponsored by Bybit, Winner of DMCC's Best Web3 Startup 2024, and Cointelegraph's best startup pitch winner 2025;

