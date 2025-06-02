Pathmaker Neurosystems Announces Rhode Island Life Sciences Hub (RILSH) Funding To Establish Operations In Rhode Island

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, MA and PROVIDENCE, RI, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PathMaker Neurosystems Inc. (“PathMaker”), a clinical-stage neurotechnology company developing a breakthrough non-invasive approach for treating Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), today announced that it has been selected to receive funding from the Rhode Island Life Sciences Hub (RILSH) to establish a presence in Rhode Island. This strategic expansion represents a significant milestone in PathMaker's growth trajectory and reinforces Rhode Island's emergence as a leading life sciences destination.

"We are pleased to be working with the RILSH as we expand our operations and bring our pioneering technology for the treatment of ALS forward to broader use," said Nader Yaghoubi, M.D., Ph.D., PathMaker's Co-Founder and CEO. "Rhode Island's commitment to fostering life sciences innovation, combined with its strategic location and proximity to leading clinical institutions and academic innovators, makes it an ideal location for PathMaker's next phase of growth.”

PathMaker's expansion into Rhode Island comes at a pivotal time for the company, which recently launched its second clinical trial of the company's MyoRegulator® device for treating ALS funded by an award from the U.S. Department of Defense.

"We are excited to welcome PathMaker Neurosystems to Rhode Island's growing life sciences ecosystem," said Mark Turco, M.D., President and CEO of the Rhode Island Life Sciences Hub. "PathMaker's innovative approach to treating ALS using non-invasive neurotechnology aligns perfectly with our mission to attract cutting-edge life sciences companies that will create high-quality jobs and advance breakthrough treatments for patients."

About PathMaker Neurosystems Inc.

PathMaker Neurosystems is a clinical-stage neuromodulation company developing a breakthrough non-invasive approach to the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). More than 34,000 people in the U.S. and 350,000 people worldwide are estimated to suffer from ALS. PathMaker is collaborating with world-class institutions to develop and bring to market first-in-class products for treating ALS and other neurological disorders with very high unmet medical need. The MyoRegulator® platform is based on PathMaker's proprietary technology for multi-site direct current stimulation (Multi-Site DCS). MyoRegulator® has been previously designated by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a“FDA Breakthrough Device.” MyoRegulator® and MyoRegulator® ALS are investigational medical devices and are limited by Federal law to investigational use only. For more information, please visit the company website at .

