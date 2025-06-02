Indian EV Industry Likely To Have 2 Lakh Professionals In Workforce By 2030

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) To help India cut down carbon emissions by a whopping 1 billion tonnes, the EV industry is expected to have 200,000 professionals in the workforce by 2030, industry experts said on Monday.

The announcement of the new EV policy is a pivotal move in fast-tracking India's green mobility goals.

“By tying import duty concessions to local manufacturing commitments, the government is sending a clear message to global EV players: India welcomes investment, but with a strong emphasis on 'Make in India',” said Sachin Alug, CEO, NLB Services.

This strategic approach not only encourages foreign participation but also reinforces the domestic ecosystem, paving the way for job creation and technological advancement.

“To help India cut down carbon emissions by a whopping 1 billion tonnes, the EV industry is expected to have 200,000 professionals in the workforce by 2030. As the sector expands, we expect a notable rise in demand for roles in EV software management, embedded electronics, UI/UX designers, Ionic developers, etc,” he mentioned.

The government on Monday notified guidelines for its forward-looking scheme to enable fresh investments from global manufacturers in the electric cars segment and promote India as a global manufacturing hub for e-vehicles.

To encourage global manufacturers such as US tech giant Tesla to invest under the scheme, the approved applicants will be allowed to import completely built-in units (CBUs) of electric four-wheelers with a minimum CIF (cost insurance and freight value) of $35,000 at reduced customs duty of 15 per cent for a period of 5 years from the date that the application is approved. .

Approved applicants would be required to make a minimum investment of Rs 4,150 crore in line with the provisions of the scheme.

The maximum number of e-4Ws allowed to be imported at the reduced duty rate will be capped at 8,000 units per year. The carryover of unutilised annual import limits would be permitted.

