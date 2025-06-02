Disclosure Of Transactions In On Shares From May 26Th To May 30Th, 2025

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from May 26 th to May 30 th , 2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from May 26th to May 30th, 2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market