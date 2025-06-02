Bernhard Capital Partners Establishes Utility Engineering & Consulting Platform Through Techserv Acquisition

BATON ROUGE, La., June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernhard Capital Partners ("BCP"), a services and infrastructure-focused private equity management firm, today announced its acquisition of TechServ , a leading utility service provider of engineering, oversight, telecommunication design, joint use and storm support services.

With this investment, BCP has established a new platform focused on utility engineering and consulting, which will be strategically positioned to support grid modernization and expansion efforts across the electric power and telecommunication utility sectors.

Founded in 1992 and based in Tyler, Texas, TechServ operates across 21 states with more than 850 employees. The company provides construction oversight services, utility and telecommunication engineering and design, damage assessment, and joint use coordination to power delivery utilities and telecommunication asset owners.

"We are proud to partner with TechServ to build a best-in-class platform that will meet the growing needs of utilities and telecom providers across the country, driven by the rapidly rising demand for power and data," said Mark Spender, Partner at BCP. "The company's safety-first culture, leading technical capabilities, client-focused business model, and experienced leadership team make it an ideal platform investment aligned with BCP's blueprint for investing in essential infrastructure services."

TechServ's services directly support utilities navigating system upgrades, grid hardening, and the electrification of transit, buildings, and data centers. As power demand rises-driven in large part by artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure-utilities are increasingly outsourcing critical engineering and oversight functions to partners like TechServ.

"Our team has always focused on building a strong reputation for our commitment and service to our clients. Partnering with BCP will allow us to reinforce that commitment while accelerating our growth and expanding our capabilities," said Randall Wisenbaker, CEO of TechServ. "This partnership positions TechServ to lead in a rapidly evolving infrastructure landscape, and we are excited to begin this next chapter of growth."

About Bernhard Capital Partners

Bernhard Capital Partners is a services and infrastructure-focused private equity management firm established in 2013. BCP has deployed capital in five funds across several strategies and has approximately $5 billion of assets under management. BCP seeks to create sustainable value by leveraging its experience in acquiring, operating, and growing services and infrastructure businesses. For more information, visit .

About TechServ

TechServ is a leading provider of electric utility and telecommunication engineering, oversight, and consulting services. Headquartered in Tyler, Texas, with over 850 employees, TechServ serves clients across Texas, the Gulf Coast, Southeast, and Midwest and maintains a strong reputation for safety, responsiveness, and high-quality service. For more information, visit TechServ .

Contacts

Ed Trissel / Erik Carlson / Madeline Jones

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

(212) 355-4449

SOURCE Bernhard Capital Partners Management, LP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED