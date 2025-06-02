Alpha Modus To Participate In The“2025 Virtual Tech Conference: Discover The Innovations Reshaping Tomorrow” Virtual Conference Presented By Maxim Group LLC On Wednesday June 4Th At 3:30 P.M. EDT
Alpha Modus will be taking part in the“2025 Virtual Tech Conference: Discover the Innovations Reshaping Tomorrow.” The rapid evolution of technology is paving the way for disruption across all industries, including healthcare, drones, consumer IoT, business solutions, gaming & entertainment, and more. In Maxims 2025 Virtual Tech Conference, we will explore how emerging growth companies are expanding their use of Quantum Computing and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to position themselves for the future. Maxim Senior Analysts will facilitate engaging dialogues with CEOs and key management of diverse companies who have their attention on technology and how it will impact and grow their business.
This conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, sign up to become an M-Vest member.
Click here to learn more and reserve your seat
About Maxim Group LLC
Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and is a member of FINRA SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit maximgrp.com
About Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.
Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD) is pioneering the future of retail through advanced AI and real-time intelligence. With a defensible IP portfolio and a relentless focus on innovation, Alpha Modus enables smarter retail decisions and positions its shareholders at the forefront of the AI retail revolution.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Alpha Modus's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections, and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as“expect,”“estimate,”“project,”“budget,”“forecast,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“may,”“will,”“could,”“should,”“believes,”“predicts,”“potential,”“continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Alpha Modus's expectations with respect to future performance.
Alpha Modus cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Alpha Modus does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.
Contact Information
Investor Relations
Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.
Email: ...
Website:
Follow us on LinkedIn | Follow us on X
